  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Emerald View

Quartier résidentiel Emerald View

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$847,549
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39284
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 372075110
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Erica, 4

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Welcome to an exclusive residential community nestled in the peaceful hills of Mijas, just minutes from the golden beaches and cosmopolitan lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by Mediterranean nature and panoramic sea views, this development offers a new, elevated standard of living, defined by privacy, comfort, and inspiration. Lush gardens, shaded paths, and tranquil green areas create a peaceful environment where residents can reconnect with nature. The native vegetation blends seamlessly with the meticulous Mediterranean landscaping, offering natural beauty and a sense of exclusivity. Perfectly located and close to Malaga International Airport, first-class golf courses, fine dining, and shopping are all within easy reach. This privileged location combines tranquility and accessibility, making it ideal for both permanent residence and investment. Residents enjoy exclusive amenities designed for a modern lifestyle: panoramic pools, a fully equipped gym and spa, coworking spaces, social lounges, hiking trails, and dedicated concierge service. Every detail enhances well-being, productivity, and leisure. Ownership options include: Apartments and Penthouses: contemporary interiors, spacious terraces, and open-plan layouts for comfortable living and entertaining. Garden Villas: exclusive homes with private gardens designed for uninterrupted outdoor living. Sky Villas: luxury residences with rooftop terraces and stunning ocean views. Each home features large panoramic windows that flood the interiors with natural light, creating bright and spacious spaces. Modern kitchens combine sleek design with high-end appliances from top European brands, while bedrooms are designed as havens of tranquility, offering comfort and functionality. A unique opportunity to own a home in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol, where lifestyle and luxury come together.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Transport

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Jardines de las Lagunas Phase 2
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$468,257
Quartier résidentiel Zinnia
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$673,716
Quartier résidentiel Metropolitan Homes
Dos Hermanas, Espagne
depuis
$398,177
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 39 B
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$4,44M
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Golfside Villa 10
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$9,90M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Emerald View
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$847,549
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Cerrado Hills
Quartier résidentiel Cerrado Hills
Quartier résidentiel Cerrado Hills
Quartier résidentiel Cerrado Hills
Quartier résidentiel Cerrado Hills
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Cerrado Hills
Quartier résidentiel Cerrado Hills
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$3,29M
A new luxury development of just 13 superb villas, each offering four en-suite bedrooms. These amazing villas are generous in size and quality. Three of the bedrooms are located on the upper floor of the property, while another is adjacent to the living area. A large basement gives you the …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Quartier résidentiel Villa Nova
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$2,83M
Modern 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella Tucked away in the serene residential enclave of El Paraíso, this stylish contemporary villa offers refined living on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just minutes from Puerto Banús, San Pedro, and Estepona.  Spread across…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Torre Biznaga
Quartier résidentiel Torre Biznaga
Quartier résidentiel Torre Biznaga
Quartier résidentiel Torre Biznaga
Quartier résidentiel Torre Biznaga
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Torre Biznaga
Quartier résidentiel Torre Biznaga
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$614,331
Be seduced by an architectural masterpiece that redefines luxury and sophistication on the incomparable Costa del Sol. Located in Carvajal, Fuengirola, just steps from the beach and promenade, this exclusive residence combines the serenity of the Mediterranean with proximity to the region's…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications