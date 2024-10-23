  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Navigolf Suites 2

Quartier résidentiel Navigolf Suites 2

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$489,189
;
7
Laisser une demande
ID: 39504
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1922451698
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Mar de Alboran, 2

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Phase 2 of the residential complex, which includes 32 apartments in blocks 6 and 7. Large outdoor areas include a swimming pool for residents' exclusive use. Excellent common areas and a wide range of entertainment such as shops, bars and restaurants a few minutes away in La Cala de Mijas. All units have a magnificent orientation that will allow you to enjoy spectacular open sea views from their terraces. Take advantage of the possibility of walking along the beach, playing golf, enjoying the great restoration offer of Cala de Mijas or the spectacular commercial areas accessible from the highway in less than 10 minutes. Inside, all units have underfloor heating. The homes are designed to take full advantage of natural light, with large rooms and windows that will fill your home with light and color. All the materials that will be used in the new phase of Navigolf are high-end. In response to the needs of the current market, the promotion exclusively launches housing typologies with 1.5 bedrooms, offering an additional stay designed so that you can adapt it to your needs. In addition, it is worth noting the height of the ground floor apartments, whose height is 10 meters high with respect to the initial street level. In this way, from the ground floor you will have the security and views of a fourth floor.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Infinity Homes
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$671,213
Quartier résidentiel Villa Tierra
San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$5,86M
Quartier résidentiel Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$7,28M
Quartier résidentiel Higueron North Residences Apartments
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$2,88M
Quartier résidentiel Lomas Unique
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$567,687
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Navigolf Suites 2
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$489,189
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Afficher tout Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Immeuble Nouveaux Appartements avec Terrasses à Malaga Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$604,681
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 3
Appartements avec Terrasses Spacieuses Dans une Résidence à Malaga Fuengirola Les appartements sont situés dans la région résidentielle populaire de Fuengirola, sur la Costa del Sol. Fuengirola attire des visiteurs tout au long de l'année grâce à son climat agréable, ses nombreuses commodité…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Complexe résidentiel BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Complexe résidentiel BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Complexe résidentiel BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Complexe résidentiel BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Complexe résidentiel BAHIA RESIDENCIAL
Santa Pola, Espagne
depuis
$314,980
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 2
BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’;s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it. Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023. Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest…
Agence
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel The List Rio Real
Quartier résidentiel The List Rio Real
Quartier résidentiel The List Rio Real
Quartier résidentiel The List Rio Real
Quartier résidentiel The List Rio Real
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel The List Rio Real
Quartier résidentiel The List Rio Real
Rio Real, Espagne
depuis
$2,15M
A community of 27 opulent semidetached homes with expansive rooms, private gardens, swimming pools, and prime sea views. Because to its multi-level construction, you can take in the breathtaking views of the Mediterranean. The complex features a variety of amenities, including a huge garden…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications