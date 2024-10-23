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Quartier résidentiel Alcalá 70

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$13,37M
;
20
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ID: 39461
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1303512184
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Alcala

À propos du complexe

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English English
Set just off the fairways in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, this villa by Cogitari Homes assumes you recognise quality without it being explained. 986 m² built on a 1,727 m² plot, with five bedrooms and five en suite bathrooms. The figures are clear, but the real point is how the space has been resolved. The ground floor is structured with intent. Kitchen, dining, and living align in a single, coherent flow, all opening directly onto the terrace and pool. There is no excess circulation, no forced transitions. Movement is intuitive, and the house reads as one continuous environment. Bedrooms are positioned with separation in mind. Guests are accommodated without compromise, while the principal suite is given the privacy it requires. The distinction is evident without being overstated, which tends to be the mark of considered design. The lower level operates independently. It is not secondary space, but a complete extension of the house. Entertainment room, gym, sauna, cold plunge, wine storage, and a self-contained studio apartment. It prompts a practical question about how far you intend to use what is available. Outside, terraces are arranged in layers, creating defined areas for dining, lounging, and poolside living. The pool is placed to align with open views across golf, valley, and mountain. Materials remain consistent and controlled. The house does not try to impress. It expects recognition.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Alcalá 70
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$13,37M
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