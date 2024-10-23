Quartier résidentiel Palm Residences

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Discover a boutique collection of just 36 statement apartments where contemporary design and thoughtful luxury combine to create a lifestyle that elevates everyday into extraordinary. Blending elegant architecture with spaces designed to promote relaxation and comfort. Life flows effortlessly between light-filled interiors, expansive terraces, and the beauty of the Andalusian countryside - neighboring a prestigious golf community on the New Golden Mile.
This project redefines modern Mediterranean living. Here, contemporary design and thoughtful luxury combine to create a lifestyle that elevates the everyday into the extraordinary.
Step into a world of refined living. Each apartment has been meticulously crafted to harmonize sophistication and comfort. From spacious open-plan layouts to state-of-the-art finishes, every detail has been inspired with the owner in mind to enrich your daily routines.
Every apartment is a coveted corner unit, a rare privilege that offers a greater sense of space, light and serenity. With fewer neighbors, freedom to breathe and cascading terraces bursting with lush foliage, these homes feel more like private retreats than apartments.
Luxury goes beyond the apartments. Here, your every need is met, whether it's wellness, work, or leisure. Indulge in resort style facilities to complement your every mood.
• Outdoor pool
• Gymnasium
• Co-working space
• Indoor heated pool
• Spa, sauna & hammam
• Dog park
• Petanque court
• Fire pits
This is where life feels perfectly balanced, surrounded by natural beauty yet at the centre of the cosmopolitan hotspots of the Costa del Sol.
Localisation sur la carte
Resinera Voladilla, Espagne
Transport
Loisirs
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