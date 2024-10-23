Quartier résidentiel Vilas12 - Villa 7

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A contemporary four-level villa within a exclusive enclave on Marbella’s Golden Mile, offering three bedroom suites, four bathrooms and expansive terraces culminating in a private rooftop pool and entertaining level just moments from Puente Romano and the Mediterranean. The residence forms part of a gated collection of only twelve villas in one of Marbella’s most discreet and sought-after addresses.
The entrance opens into a double-height living space arranged around a striking interior courtyard where a mature olive tree rises through the centre of the home. Around this architectural focal point, the main floor flows through an open kitchen, dining and lounge framed by floor-to-ceiling sliding glass. Oak cabinetry, pale stone flooring and restrained lighting create a calm, residential atmosphere while the terraces extend the living areas naturally outdoors.
The upper level is dedicated to the bedroom suites. The principal suite stretches across the façade with sea-facing glazing, private terrace access and a sculptural bathroom with freestanding bath and integrated dressing space. Two additional guest suites follow the same understated design language of light stone, clean lines and garden-facing glazing.
Above it all, the rooftop terrace becomes the setting that quietly defines the home. A private pool runs along the edge with space for dining, lounging and evening gatherings beneath a pergola, opening to views across the Golden Mile and the Mediterranean. Set within a secure boutique community and within walking distance of Puente Romano’s restaurants, beach clubs and promenade, balances privacy with immediate access to Marbella’s most social stretch of coastline.
Localisation sur la carte
Marbella, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs
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