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Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla

Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$6,82M
;
20
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ID: 39289
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 53650168
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Adresse
    Calle Sierra Nevada

À propos du complexe

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English English
A masterpiece of contemporary architecture located in the prestigious Lomas de Marbella Club, on Marbella's Golden Mile. Built on 1,460 m² of land on a 1,010 m² plot, this 5-bedroom residence embodies the perfect balance of elegance, privacy, and Mediterranean serenity. Designed with wood and stone as its main elements, the house radiates an organic warmth, giving the interior a sense of tranquility and greenery, and the exterior a serene and natural harmony. The layout of the villa is carefully planned, dividing the spaces perfectly for both privacy and conviviality. Upon entering, we are greeted by a spacious open-plan living and dining area, complemented by a light-wood kitchen overlooking the social heart of the house. Large glass doors open onto expansive terraces and a landscaped garden, inviting natural light and fresh air into the space. This floor also offers a private guest suite with terrace access, ensuring comfort and independence for visitors. Upstairs, three tranquil bedrooms include two guest suites with terrace access and a master suite with a walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with a rain shower and bathtub. The ground floor is dedicated to wellness and relaxation. Here you can unwind in the spa and hammam, stay active in the gym, enjoy a glass of wine in the wine cellar, or concentrate in your private office. This floor also includes a game room and an additional guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and direct access to the garden and pool. Outside, the manicured gardens frame a private pool, an outdoor lounge, a dining area, and a fully equipped kitchen, creating the ideal setting for al fresco dining. It is the embodiment of refined design and serene sophistication: a sanctuary where nature, architecture, and lifestyle coexist in perfect balance.

Localisation sur la carte

Marbella, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons

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Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Marbella, Espagne
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$6,82M
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