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  4. Quartier résidentiel Zenity Indigo

Quartier résidentiel Zenity Indigo

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$733,784
;
17
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ID: 39227
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1132128042
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Capri

À propos du complexe

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This excellent premium promotion with terraces and sea views offers a total of 33 homes with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms developed in a low-rise building to maintain greater aesthetics and privacy tailored to your needs in one of the best areas of Estepona. The residences feature spacious interiors, large terraces, spectacular views, community areas, landscaped spaces, swimming pools, a gym, and a club area. It represents the perfect blend of living in a natural environment while enjoying the convenience of being just a step away from the urban center. From your splendid terrace, you will wake up with the sea breeze on your face and see the African coast unfolding on the horizon on clear westerly days. The rooms are flexible and designed for your enjoyment, offering different layouts that allow you to live comfortably without space being an issue. The location is in a privileged setting, with good connections for both private and public transport, just a few meters from the A-7 motorway, multiple pedestrian access points to Arena Beach, one of the quietest beaches in the area, and 60 minutes from two airports, Malaga and Gibraltar. The area offers all the services you need around you, very close to the beach, shopping areas, and dining options, with a wide gastronomic offer and only 5 minutes from the Marina.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Zenity Indigo
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$733,784
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