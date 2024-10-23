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Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Infinity Homes

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$671,213
;
18
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ID: 39484
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1366825956
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Viviendas del Sol, Calle Letonia

À propos du complexe

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Perched high above the glittering Mediterranean, this project enjoys a privileged position offering breathtaking panoramic views, from the iconic Rock of Gibraltar to the distant shores of Africa. This exclusive collection of only 18 two and three-bedroom apartments is distributed in three elegant low-rise buildings, creating an atmosphere of spaciousness and serenity. The residential complex offers a full range of resort-style amenities, including a wellness center with gym, sauna and Turkish bath, freshwater swimming pool and landscaped gardens designed for relaxation. An elegant bar area adds a social gathering spot, making daily life feel like a luxury vacation. Each apartment in has been carefully designed to maximize natural light, privacy and breathtaking views. Spacious living spaces and generous terraces allow for an elegant and comfortable lifestyle any time of year. The penthouses take luxury even further, with expansive rooftop terraces and unparalleled ocean views. The open floor plan design connects kitchen, dining and living areas, expanding the sense of space and breaking the connection between people. It's an environment that suits your lifestyle ideal for entertaining guests, spending time with family or enjoying a quiet evening at home. The private areas are equally impressive. The bedrooms convey serenity, with abundant natural light and built-in closets that offer smart storage solutions. Master suites open onto the terrace and include luxurious bathrooms with porcelain tile finishes, LED-lit mirrors, rain showers and heated towel racks. Living here means being in the heart of the vibrant Estepona community. With excellent road connections and close proximity to Malaga and Gibraltar airports, travel is quick and easy. Whether you want to discover nearby towns or plan to fly abroad, connectivity will never be a problem. From supermarkets and gyms to clinics and international schools, all essential services are within easy reach. Estepona's marina, weekend markets and wide range of water sports ensure entertainment, while Marbella and Puerto Banús are just a short drive away, offering luxury shopping and world-class nightlife.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Las Mesas Infinity Homes
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$671,213
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