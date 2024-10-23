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Quartier résidentiel SALVIA I

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$1,48M
;
25
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ID: 39299
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 185920414
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Amor, 2

À propos du complexe

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Español Español
Imagine waking up every morning in a paradise of comfort and convenience, where all your daily needs are at your fingertips. We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully designed to bring you the best in comfort, functionality and location. At SALVIA, we have fused the practical with the functional to offer you a unique living experience. Salvia is strategically located in the heart of San Pedro ensuring that everything you need is just a few steps away. From supermarkets, stores to pharmacies and medical services, as well as one of the best tennis and paddle tennis clubs in the area, golf courses, restaurants and beach clubs. The apartments will be built with top materials and qualities throughout, open plan living areas illuminated Ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms, apartments and penthouses, with spacious interiors of up to 195 m2 and fabulous terraces of up to 189 m2, each apartment is a testament to contemporary design and elegance. All the properties will have at least one parking space and store room included in the price and all the apartments are personalizables according to the buyer's taste. Our communal areas are no less impressive, immerse yourself in state-of-the-art facilities such as a dedicated coworking space for the modern professional, EV charging points for the environmentally conscious, indoor heated swimming pool and a fully equipped gym and spa. The complex will be completely gated, with security entrance and control gate. In short, SALVIA stands out as the best project in the area due to its unique and avant-garde design that combines aesthetics and functionality in an exceptional way. Join us and experience a new level of unbeatable living!

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel SALVIA I
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$1,48M
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