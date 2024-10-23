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Quartier résidentiel Villas Sirocco

Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$3,87M
;
20
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ID: 38992
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 788516494
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar
  • Adresse
    Paseo de Alemania

À propos du complexe

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This stunning villa offers an unparalleled blend of modern elegance and Mediterranean charm, perfectly situated in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol. This exclusive project is more than just a collection of luxury homes—it’s a lifestyle. Each villa is designed to offer its owners a private oasis while being close to all Marbella offers. Whether you’re seeking a family residence, a holiday retreat, or a smart investment, these villas represent the pinnacle of modern living on the Costa del Sol. Climate Control: Air Conditioning, Central Heating, Underfloor Heating, Underfloor Heating in Bathrooms. Condition: Brand New. Features: Bar, Double Glazing, Gym, Lift, Private Terrace, Sauna, Solarium, Basement, Ceiling Heating System. Setting: Close to Sea. Security: 24 Hour Security, Alarm System, Surveillance Cameras. Views: Garden, Mountain, Panoramic, Pool, Sea Views, Street, Urban.

Localisation sur la carte

Ricmar, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

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Quartier résidentiel Villas Sirocco
Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$3,87M
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