  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Villa Selene Europa Golf

Quartier résidentiel Villa Selene Europa Golf

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,84M
;
7
Laisser une demande
ID: 39569
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1148088568
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Camino Ojen a Mijas de Cala Golf

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Located in the extraordinary setting of La Cala Golf in Mijas, this villa is a sophisticated residence featuring contemporary architecture where elegance, nature, and privacy blend in perfect harmony within one of the most sought-after residential enclaves on the Costa del Sol. La Cala Golf is considered one of the most prominent residential and golf complexes in Southern Europe. With three prestigious championship golf courses, expansive green spaces, and a landscape of rolling hills covered in Mediterranean vegetation, this setting offers an atmosphere of tranquility and exclusivity that is hard to find in other areas along the coast. Its proximity to the beaches of La Cala de Mijas, a wide range of dining options, and excellent connections to Marbella, Fuengirola, and Málaga International Airport enhance its appeal to international buyers seeking quality of life and privacy without sacrificing proximity to key amenities. Designed to blend naturally with its surroundings, this villa stands out for its contemporary architectural design, defined by elegant horizontal lines, large windows, and well-proportioned volumes that maximize natural light and create a constant sense of spaciousness and connection to the outdoors. The interior spaces flow out onto spacious covered terraces and outdoor living areas, where the landscaped garden and private pool provide the perfect setting to enjoy the Mediterranean climate. These outdoor areas have been designed to offer both spaces for relaxation and ideal settings for social gatherings in a setting of complete privacy. This villa sits on a 1,559 m² lot with a total of 503 m² of floor space distributed over two floors, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a half-bath. This villa thus represents a residential offering where contemporary architecture, natural surroundings, and lifestyle combine to provide a unique experience in one of the most attractive and peaceful destinations on the Costa del Sol.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Pernet Villas
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$2,10M
Quartier résidentiel Mijas Sea Views Phase II
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$700,792
Quartier résidentiel Natura Estepona
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$625,707
Quartier résidentiel Imagine
Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$2,73M
Quartier résidentiel Balcón del Mediterraneo
Resinera Voladilla, Espagne
depuis
$1,56M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Villa Selene Europa Golf
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,84M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Atalaya Emotion
Quartier résidentiel Atalaya Emotion
Quartier résidentiel Atalaya Emotion
Quartier résidentiel Atalaya Emotion
Quartier résidentiel Atalaya Emotion
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Atalaya Emotion
Quartier résidentiel Atalaya Emotion
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$819,108
New project of modern apartments and penthouses in the prestigious Atalaya, located in the last parcel of the golden triangle of Marbella, Benahavís, and Estepona. This exclusive gated community has been designed to offer a luxurious lifestyle, combining modernity with comfort in an unparall…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Immeuble Appartements Luxueuse Vue Mer à Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$905,119
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 4
Appartements Dans une Résidence Exceptionnelle Dans une Zone Prestigieuse à Fuengirola Les appartements sont situés à Fuengirola, une station touristique située entre les autres villes célèbres de Benalmadena et Mijas. Fuengirola abrite toutes les commodités telles que des bars, des centres …
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Quartier résidentiel CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Quartier résidentiel CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Quartier résidentiel CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Quartier résidentiel CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Quartier résidentiel CASATALAYA RESIDENCES
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$853,237
An exclusive boutique complex of 28 apartments in the highly sought-after area of Torremuelle, Benalmádena. Each residence has been carefully designed to offer a superior living experience, with exceptional amenities that will elevate the level of services
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications