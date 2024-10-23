Quartier résidentiel 360º By Cordia

Discover an exclusive residential project in the coveted area of ​​Cerrado del Águila. Its privileged location offers stunning panoramic views, stretching from the Sierra Nevada to Africa, and a lifestyle where everything you need is right around you. Situated frontline golf, this unique enclave is surrounded by some of the best greens in the region, such as Chaparral Golf, just 5 minutes away, and Mijas Golf, just 10 minutes away. Plus, in just 10 minutes by car you can enjoy Miramar, a vibrant shopping area with a full range of fashion, gastronomy, and entertainment. And if outdoor life is more your thing, just 3 minutes away is the Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol in Mijas: 270,000 m² designed for sports, nature, and family recreation in a green and dynamic environment. Perched on a hilltop, it offers stunning panoramic views that stretch from the sparkling Mediterranean Sea to the gently rolling hills of the natural surroundings. Each home has been carefully designed to combine contemporary elegance with the harmony of the surrounding landscape. If you're passionate about outdoor sports, this complex has everything you need: a golf course, paddle tennis courts, hiking and cycling trails, and a wide range of sports options in the surrounding area. And the best part is, you don't need to leave the complex to enjoy it to the fullest. Enjoy the modern lifestyle with a resort-style community that includes a pool for adults and children, an indoor pool with a spa, a fully equipped gym, a coworking area, a gourmet gastrobar, a games room, and a playground. All designed to offer comfort, well-being, and entertainment without leaving home. The project consists of six three-story buildings housing high-end apartments, with a contemporary open-concept design that combines functionality and style. Each home has been conceived with spacious interiors and generous terraces, designed to capture the essence of the Mediterranean lifestyle. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow abundant natural light and offer spectacular panoramic views. As for the finishes, top-quality materials have been selected, such as large-format porcelain floors, air conditioning and hot water via an aerothermal system, underfloor heating in the bathrooms, fully equipped open-plan kitchens, and state-of-the-art appliances.