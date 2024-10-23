Quartier résidentiel The Hills 12

Welcome to this benchmark of refined luxury in the prestigious La Quinta residential area. This extraordinary villa sits on a generous 2,650 m² plot with a 1,451 m² built area, meticulously designed to offer an unparalleled living experience. With seven opulent bedrooms, each conceived to provide maximum comfort and privacy, the residence includes a luxurious master suite with a spacious dressing room and a spa-like bathroom. Each room is a sanctuary of style and relaxation, enhanced by panoramic views that stretch along the Mediterranean coast and lush green landscapes. At the heart of the home is a stunning living room, defined by soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that seamlessly integrate with the walls, blurring the boundary between indoors and outdoors. Natural light floods the space, accentuating the exquisite finishes and drawing the eye to the expansive terraces, the tranquil garden, and the infinity pool. This open-concept design creates a seamless connection with the outdoors, offering a welcoming ambiance for both intimate moments and grand receptions. Adjacent to this impressive living room is a state-of-the-art kitchen, a masterpiece of modern design and functionality. Equipped with high-end appliances, a large central island with an integrated cooktop, and elegant matte cabinetry, it is a culinary space worthy of a private chef. A cozy breakfast nook by the panoramic windows and the adjoining dining area ensure that every meal, whether casual or formal, is enjoyed against a spectacular backdrop. The kitchen's aesthetic perfectly balances minimalism with warmth, making it an elegant and practical space. Beyond the main living areas, it is a sanctuary of amenities designed for luxury and convenience. From the private wine cellar and tranquil sauna to the professional-grade gym, home office, and even a helipad, this residence is designed for an unparalleled luxury lifestyle. The meticulously landscaped garden, featuring sculptural vegetation and an artistic touch, complements the home's architectural elegance. Whether relaxing in the indoor spa, enjoying an evening by the pool, or unwinding in the home theater, this is a home where every detail enhances both functionality and beauty.