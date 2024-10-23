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Quartier résidentiel One 80 Collection

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$807,731
;
12
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ID: 39395
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2027423110
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona

À propos du complexe

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This stylish boutique development is conveniently located a few minutes far away from the delightful town of Estepona, one of the most popular beachside resorts on Spain’s southern coast. Close to this thriving centre, an elegant apartment complex arranged in 40 low-rise residences available in 2, 3 and 4-bedroom configurations. Its elevated position endows it with breath-taking views of the Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and the coast of Africa gracing the horizon. Each home has been designed to make the most of the light of this privileged area, with open-plan interiors and expansive outdoor terraces offering an ideal vantage point to soak in the glorious scenery. The variety of layouts offered ensures that families and couples, and permanent residents, as well as those seeking a sound investment property, can be assured there’s a home to suit all requirements. The wide golden beaches that border the town stretch far into the distance, while the area is a haven for golf enthusiasts. With the chic luxury yachting marina Puerto Banús a short drive along the coast, and the ultimate luxury destination of Marbella mere minutes further, few locations can be more practical or desirable. With exclusive garden apartments, middle-floor and penthouse properties, this new development offers an array of choices with a home to suit everyone. Create a private oasis with a garden apartment, enjoy the expansive terrace of the middle-floor homes, or live the desirable penthouse lifestyle with huge solariums offering stunning panoramic views of the Andalusian coast and countryside. Here awaits an enviable sense of security and community. Offering underground parking and a private storage room for each apartment, the complex also features ample communal space to indulge in recreation and relaxation. The azure-blue swimming pool is the ideal spot to cool down under the Mediterranean sun, take advantage of the fully equipped gymnasium to hone fitness or enjoy the sights and scents of the beautifully landscaped gardens.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel One 80 Collection
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