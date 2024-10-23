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Quartier résidentiel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge

Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$10,13M
;
8
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ID: 39404
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 368774008
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Adresse
    Calle de Don Jaime Parlade

À propos du complexe

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Located where the trees thin out and the landscape opens up, it blends into a peaceful dialogue with its surroundings. Facing south and with a gentle slope, it stands on a 3,000 m² plot with over 1,000 m² of built area, distributed over three levels. The ground floor offers a spacious living-dining room and kitchen, complemented by a service kitchen, two pantries, a guest toilet, a hall, a closet, and two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. Four terraces and two porches expand the outdoor living area—one of them designed as a pool deck—framing a 75 m pool with a technical area discreetly located beneath its surface. A changing room and a storage room complete the layout. Upstairs, the master bedroom is complemented by two additional suites and a living room with access to a covered porch. Below, the ground floor integrates the garage, laundry room, storage room, and service areas with elegant discretion. The exterior is protected by a waterproof mortar finish, ensuring structural integrity and weather resistance. High-quality materials include polished marble floors and elegant wood paneling in the bedrooms. Custom bathrooms feature marble countertops and high-end sanitary ware from high-end brands. Large glass openings with Climalit windows combine light and thermal efficiency. A private elevator ensures smooth circulation throughout all floors. An elegant wood-burning fireplace frames the living room, adding warmth and character. A fully integrated security system ensures privacy and peace of mind.

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Benahavis, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel El Bosque Phase II - Villa Forest Edge
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$10,13M
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