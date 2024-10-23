Quartier résidentiel Lantana Residencial Boutique

Discover a new concept of urban living, where sophisticated design meets modern comfort. Each home has been carefully designed to offer a unique, intimate atmosphere with personality. 58 boutique apartments with high-end finishes, functional layouts, and impeccable attention to detail—spaces created for those who value exclusivity, aesthetics, and quality of life. Here, every detail of our exterior façade has been designed to captivate. With modern lines, noble materials, and refined aesthetics, our architectural presence conveys the distinction and lifestyle that characterizes the resident. Each material has been carefully selected to offer a contemporary aesthetic that conveys warmth and durability. This facade is not just an image, it is the first experience of a home designed for those who value design, quality, and exclusivity. Every detail has been designed to offer a modern, minimalist, and timeless aesthetic, with finishes that not only beautify but also guarantee durability and low maintenance. Discover the privilege of living in the heart of Lagunas de Mijas, where urban sophistication meets tranquility. Located in an area with easy access to shopping centers, the city center, transportation, schools, and parks, these boutique apartments combine the best of cosmopolitan living with the warmth of a tailor-made home. Ideal for those looking not just for a place to live, but for an experience.