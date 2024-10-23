  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Lantana Residencial Boutique

Quartier résidentiel Lantana Residencial Boutique

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$256,557
;
15
Laisser une demande
ID: 39166
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 293715972
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Jilguero, 648

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Discover a new concept of urban living, where sophisticated design meets modern comfort. Each home has been carefully designed to offer a unique, intimate atmosphere with personality. 58 boutique apartments with high-end finishes, functional layouts, and impeccable attention to detail—spaces created for those who value exclusivity, aesthetics, and quality of life. Here, every detail of our exterior façade has been designed to captivate. With modern lines, noble materials, and refined aesthetics, our architectural presence conveys the distinction and lifestyle that characterizes the resident. Each material has been carefully selected to offer a contemporary aesthetic that conveys warmth and durability. This facade is not just an image, it is the first experience of a home designed for those who value design, quality, and exclusivity. Every detail has been designed to offer a modern, minimalist, and timeless aesthetic, with finishes that not only beautify but also guarantee durability and low maintenance. Discover the privilege of living in the heart of Lagunas de Mijas, where urban sophistication meets tranquility. Located in an area with easy access to shopping centers, the city center, transportation, schools, and parks, these boutique apartments combine the best of cosmopolitan living with the warmth of a tailor-made home. Ideal for those looking not just for a place to live, but for an experience.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Portamare
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$522,978
Quartier résidentiel Be Grand El Limonar
Malaga, Espagne
depuis
$2,73M
Quartier résidentiel Grand Bay
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$443,683
Quartier résidentiel Almara Residences
Benagalbon, Espagne
depuis
$356,084
Quartier résidentiel Horizonte Village Villas Fase 3
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,10M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Lantana Residencial Boutique
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$256,557
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble Appartements luxueux à proximité d'un parcours de golf à Orihuela
Immeuble Appartements luxueux à proximité d'un parcours de golf à Orihuela
Immeuble Appartements luxueux à proximité d'un parcours de golf à Orihuela
Immeuble Appartements luxueux à proximité d'un parcours de golf à Orihuela
Immeuble Appartements luxueux à proximité d'un parcours de golf à Orihuela
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements luxueux à proximité d'un parcours de golf à Orihuela
Immeuble Appartements luxueux à proximité d'un parcours de golf à Orihuela
Orihuela, Espagne
depuis
$348,359
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 2
Appartements luxueux avec piscine à proximité d'un golf à Orihuela, Alicante Ces appartements récemment construits sont situés à Orihuela, une ville du sud de la Communauté valencienne, dans la province d'Alicante. Alicante est la deuxième province la plus peuplée de la région valencienne, e…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Afficher tout Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Immeuble Maisons économes en énergie avec vue sur le golf à Mijas
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$316,701
L'année de construction 2029
Nombre d'étages 5
Maisons avec vue sur le golf et indice d'efficacité énergétique « A » dans une zone privilégiée de Mijas Ce nouveau développement est situé à Mijas, l'une des municipalités les plus recherchées de la Costa del Sol. La région offre un mélange diversifié de culture espagnole traditionnelle, d'…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Era Residence
Quartier résidentiel Era Residence
Quartier résidentiel Era Residence
Quartier résidentiel Era Residence
Quartier résidentiel Era Residence
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Era Residence
Quartier résidentiel Era Residence
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$567,687
A new and exclusive boutique development located on the New Golden Mile, between Marbella and Estepona, one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol. Surrounded by beaches, golf courses, wellness clubs, luxury resorts, and renowned lifestyle destinations, the project o…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications