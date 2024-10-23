  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Lakün Fase 1

Quartier résidentiel Lakün Fase 1

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$521,044
;
9
Laisser une demande
ID: 39386
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1982019543
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Camino Viejo de Coin, 43

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an experience comparable to that of a five-star hotel. Designed to provide maximum comfort, it integrates innovative spaces, top-level amenities and exceptional services. Strategically located between Fuengirola and Mijas, in the Las Lagunas area, it is located in the most modern, commercial and vibrant area of ​​Mijas. This location, which is home to more than half of the local population, has experienced rapid growth in recent years. The range of services and shops is unbeatable. Right in front of the development is the Miramar Shopping Park, and just ten minutes away on foot is the large shopping and leisure centre of the same name. In addition, in just five minutes by car, it is possible to reach the centre of Fuengirola, a city renowned for its varied entertainment offering. Thanks to its privileged location, Las Lagunas is less than half an hour from Marbella and Malaga, two cities with a cosmopolitan atmosphere. This makes the development a hub in the heart of the Costa del Sol. This residential complex stands out with impeccable architecture, where contemporary design and elegance merge in perfect harmony. Its sophisticated charm is reflected in every detail, from its avant-garde lines to its spacious terraces, which unfold like open wings towards the horizon. The innovative amenities, carefully designed by hospitality professionals, transform the common areas into exclusive spaces that give residents the privilege of living with the comfort and sophistication of a hotel. Every corner has been conceived to promote well-being, relaxation and socialisation in a unique environment. The complex has two outdoor swimming pools, a spectacular rooftop area with a skypool, a complete spa for relaxation and relaxation, a fully equipped gym, a modern coworking space and lush, meticulously maintained gardens, creating an oasis of tranquillity in the heart of the Costa del Sol. The interior design of these homes is a true work of art, where every detail has been meticulously selected to create an atmosphere of sophistication, luminosity and comfort. The harmony between materials, textures and tones turns each space into an exclusive refuge, designed for daily enjoyment. Large-format imitation wood porcelain floors provide continuity and warmth throughout the home, while large windows flood the rooms with natural light. The open-concept kitchens have been designed to maximize functionality, combining high-quality finishes with Miele appliances, without sacrificing a modern and elegant aesthetic. In addition, the development incorporates smart installations both inside the homes and in the common areas, guaranteeing an efficient and connected home. All this, together with the highest energy rating certified by BREEAM, ensures a sustainable and avant-garde lifestyle.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel 7 Diamonds La Capellanía
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$3,36M
Quartier résidentiel Solenne
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$1,19M
Quartier résidentiel Villa Europa 6
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,72M
Quartier résidentiel THE PLACE BY ALCAZABA
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$715,582
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$1,13M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Lakün Fase 1
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$521,044
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Romero
Quartier résidentiel Romero
Quartier résidentiel Romero
Quartier résidentiel Romero
Quartier résidentiel Romero
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Romero
Quartier résidentiel Romero
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$1,75M
Exclusive private project of only 28 designer apartments distributed in four blocks that offer the perfect combination of apartments and penthouses to meet the needs of our clients. The buildings have a maximum of three floors, ensuring that they blend seamlessly with the natural surrounding…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Quartier résidentiel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Quartier résidentiel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Quartier résidentiel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Quartier résidentiel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Quartier résidentiel El Madroñal Villas - Villa Hope
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$13,08M
Located in the prestigious gated community of El Madroñal, it offers an unparalleled combination of modern luxury and natural beauty. Boasting a prime location in Benahavís, this exquisite residence boasts stunning panoramic sea and mountain views. Set on a spacious plot, the villa is surro…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania
Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania
Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania
Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania
Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania
Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$3,86M
Elegant newly built villa located in the hills of Benahavís. With the Mediterranean Sea as its backdrop, this villa rises with clean, elegant lines, conceived as a perfect fusion of contemporary architecture and the surrounding nature. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame endless views …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications