  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Benahavis
  4. Quartier résidentiel VILLA LYRA

Quartier résidentiel VILLA LYRA

Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$3,98M
;
9
Laisser une demande
ID: 39371
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 246561987
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benahavis

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Located in the exclusive Monte Mayor residential community in Benahavís, this villa offers the perfect blend of contemporary architecture, privacy, and natural beauty. Surrounded by Mediterranean landscapes, green hills, and spectacular unobstructed views of the sea and mountains, this villa is situated in one of the most peaceful and exclusive locations on the Costa del Sol. Monte Mayor stands out for its 24-hour security, low-density development, and large private lots, offering a sophisticated and discreet lifestyle just minutes from Marbella, Puerto Banús, prestigious golf courses, beach clubs, restaurants, and international schools. This villa sits on a 2,275 m² lot with 596 m² of built space spread over two floors, featuring a total of four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a half-bath. This contemporary villa offers a refined interpretation of the Mediterranean lifestyle. Characterized by clean architectural lines, generous volumes, and expansive glass surfaces, the residence has been designed to create a natural connection between architecture, landscape, and light. The villa is laid out over two elegant floors, where large panoramic windows and glass balustrades open the interior spaces to the surrounding greenery and mountain views. Natural light floods every room, while maintaining an atmosphere of privacy and tranquility. The living areas flow naturally onto spacious terraces and outdoor lounges, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. A spectacular pool appears to float above the garden, offering the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate. Surrounded by lush vegetation, the villa offers a peaceful retreat where architecture and nature coexist in harmony. Sophisticated materials enhance its contemporary design, creating a residence for those seeking beauty, privacy, and an exceptional lifestyle on the Costa del Sol.

Localisation sur la carte

Benahavis, Espagne

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Blossom Benalmádena Fase 2
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$475,538
Complexe résidentiel INFINIUM III
Calp, Espagne
depuis
$514,100
Quartier résidentiel Royal Palms Mijas IV-4
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,06M
Quartier résidentiel Horizonte Village Apartments
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$671,213
Immeuble Appartements avec vue sur la mer et piscine à Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Espagne
depuis
$726,716
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel VILLA LYRA
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$3,98M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Villa Alhama
Quartier résidentiel Villa Alhama
Quartier résidentiel Villa Alhama
Quartier résidentiel Villa Alhama
Quartier résidentiel Villa Alhama
Quartier résidentiel Villa Alhama
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$2,95M
Located in the hills of Benahavís, Montemayor occupies an exceptional setting where elevation, nature, and privacy come together harmoniously. Just a few minutes’ drive from Marbella and the coast, yet removed from the noise and density of urban life, it offers a sense of disconnection witho…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Villa Kumo
Quartier résidentiel Villa Kumo
Quartier résidentiel Villa Kumo
Quartier résidentiel Villa Kumo
Quartier résidentiel Villa Kumo
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa Kumo
Quartier résidentiel Villa Kumo
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$10,01M
Il y a des propriétés qui vous demandent de faire des compromis. Ce n'est pas l'un d'eux. Situé dans l'enclave gardée d'El Herrojo à La Quinta, c'est une maison qui a été conçue en supposant que vous avez déjà tout vu. L'architecture prend une décision singulière et s'y engage pleinement: p…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Quartier résidentiel Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$5,23M
This spectacular villa is situated in the prestigious Finca Cortesin Resort. The villa sports stunning architecture that offers a modern take on golfside villas. Upon arrival, a private driveway leads to covered outdoor parking spaces for two cars. Spanning two floors, the ground level of t…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications