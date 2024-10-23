Quartier résidentiel Almazara Views Fase 3

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New project on the slopes of La Concha in Istán, Marbella. Set in an area of natural beauty with century old forests and panoramic views of both Marbella and the Istán reservoir. Within the project will be seven small residential complexes consisting of apartments, penthouses and semi-detached townhouses.
This is the second project to go on sale, and this one consists of just 23 semi-detached townhouses offering amazing panoramic views towards Marbella and Gibraltar. These properties are at the highest part of the development and therefore offer the best views, unrestricted views of Marbella and Gibraltar.
The homes are designed in contemporary open-plan layout but with an appearance that blends into the natural surroundings. These lovely townhosues are delivered to you fully equipped with high-end finishings, ready for you to move in.
Each of these three-bedroom townhouses is distributed over four floor, starting with a sizeable basement/garage. On the ground floor you will find your spacious open-plan living area/kitchen and dining area, with access to a generous terrace area.
On the first floor you will find three spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, while a second full bathroom services the other two rooms.
Finally you have a rooftop solarium from where you can absorb the sun and the stunning views.
You will also find a communal swimming pool, stunning gardens, an underground parking space for each apartment as well as a storeroom.
Localisation sur la carte
Istan, Espagne
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