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Quartier résidentiel 16+ Collection

Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$1,35M
;
16
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ID: 39087
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1946327357
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Adresse
    Avenida del Higueron

À propos du complexe

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Located at the foothills of the Sierra de Mijas, with stunning views of the surrounding green belt, this new development of exclusive apartments offers a unique lifestyle where luxury and sustainability come together in perfect harmony. Nestled in a natural setting, the project consists of only 19 apartments, ensuring privacy and exclusivity. With low-rise buildings of just two floors, each home feels spacious and villa-like, with interiors ranging from 130 m², offering a truly exceptional living experience. All apartments feature 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with three types of units: Garden Villas with expansive gardens of up to 400 m², penthouses with jacuzzi, and penthouses with a rooftop solarium of up to 130 m², allowing residents to enjoy the sun and panoramic views. Additionally, each home includes two parking spaces and a large storage room. This development stands out for its commitment to sustainability. It is one of the first eco-friendly projects on the Costa del Sol, boasting BREEAM and WELL certifications that validate its energy-efficient design and environmentally conscious construction. This ensures not only a low environmental impact but also low-maintenance and affordable living for residents. The complex is located in a prime spot, just minutes away from the best beaches on the Costa del Sol, and close to leisure, services, and transport links. It offers the tranquility of living in a natural environment without sacrificing modern comforts. With carefully designed architecture that blends modern living with ecological principles, these apartments provide an unparalleled lifestyle in one of the region’s most desirable locations.

Localisation sur la carte

Benalmadena, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport

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Quartier résidentiel 16+ Collection
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$1,35M
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