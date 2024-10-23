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Quartier résidentiel Golden Eight

Artola, Espagne
depuis
$2,04M
;
11
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ID: 38968
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2076419202
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Village
    Artola

À propos du complexe

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An exclusive luxury complex composed of 8 dream apartments, in the best area of the Costa del Sol with sea views, just 15 minutes from the city of Marbella and 30 minutes from Malaga airport. Close to outstanding places such as Nikki Beach, the port of Cabopino, and a wide range of essential services and amenities such as supermarkets, pharmacies and schools, it has a great gastronomic offer to delight you with the best flavors of the area. Cabopino is one of the most exclusive areas of the city, an idyllic place surrounded by everything you need to make every day a real delight, where to weave a full and unique lifestyle. Each of these homes has been meticulously thought out, designed with the highest quality and an avant-garde approach where luxury takes on a new dimension in which every detail becomes a pillar of distinction and life becomes an unforgettable experience. Its southwest orientation guarantees the best sun exposure and spectacular panoramic views, we have taken care of every detail with an innovative design, a privileged location just 5 minutes from the spectacular dunes of Artola and for golf lovers you can enjoy the golf course of Cabo Pino. They have a privileged environment, where the majesty of the native pines and the explosion of colors in the floral species create a unique visual mosaic. A corner where nature, mountains and pine forests merge in a natural choreography, painting a canvas of emotions in front of the sea offering tranquility and beauty, inviting you to walk and enjoy the outdoors.

Localisation sur la carte

Artola, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Golden Eight
Artola, Espagne
depuis
$2,04M
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