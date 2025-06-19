Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
Cookies analytiques
Aidez-nous à améliorer les performances du site, votre expérience d'utilisation du site et à le rendre plus pratique à utiliser. Les informations collectées par ces types de cookies sont agrégées et donc anonymes. Utilisé pour fournir des indicateurs statistiques d’utilisation du site sans identifier les utilisateurs.
Cookies publicitaires
Permettez-nous de réduire nos coûts marketing et d’améliorer l’expérience utilisateur.
Sauvegarder
Realting.com utilise des cookies pour améliorer votre interaction avec le site Web. Vous pouvez configurer quels cookies seront enregistrés sur votre appareil.
En savoir plus
ID: CP-713
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -150M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+0 - 55 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: March 2025
FACILITIES:
COMMUNAL POOL
GARDEN
…
PROJECT ID:
CP-794
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -2200M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAIL…
Le complexe résidentiel est situé dans le village d'Alsanjak dans la région de Kyrenia (à 15 minutes en voiture), à quelques pas des hôtels et casinos Merit et de la plage d'Oris.
Le quartier d'Alsanjak est le plus populaire auprès des immigrants de l'espace post-soviétique et est célèbre…
ID DU PROJET :
CP-821
MODALITÉS DE PAIEMENT :
Acompte de 35 % et le montant restant en versements échelonnés sans frais supplémentaires jusqu'à la livraison du projet.
EMPLACEMENT : Chypre/Kyrenia
Distance de la mer -600M
Distance de Lefkoşa- 25km
Aéroport d'Ercan - 15 km
TYPES D'APPARTEM…
ID: CP-649
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne
– Distance to the sea -300M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Ercan Airport –40 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
4+1 - 310 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2023
FACILITIES:
BARBEQUE AREA
SWIMMING POOL
…
ID: CP-650
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne
– Distance to the sea -650M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km
– Ercan Airport –40 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
1+1 - 55 m2
2+1 - 75 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May .2025
FACILITIES:
GARDEN
CAR PARK
…
ID: CP-708
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -100M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 210 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2024
FACILITIES:
COMMUNAL POOL
INDOOR POOL HE…
CC Towers est un complexe résidentiel moderne situé dans le centre de Girne (Kyrénie) dans le nord de Chypre. Le complexe offre une variété d'appartements et de duplex avec des finitions de haute qualité et un design moderne.Lieu:Centre GirneAccès facile aux infrastructures urbaines, y compr…
ID: CP-681
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km
– Ercan Airport – 35 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 Loft - 186 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2026
FACILITIES:
Restaurant/Cafe
Gym
Sauna
Outdoor Pool and Chil…
ID: CP-672
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -1000M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 218 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: February 2025
FACILITIES:
Swimming Pool
Children Playg…
PROJECT ID:
CP-788
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -1200M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAIL…
PROJECT ID:
CP-802
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -400M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILA…
PROJECT ID:
CP-795
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 Pe…
PROJECT ID:
CP-803
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -600M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILA…
ID: CP-718
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -350 M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Parking area
Interc…
Alpino Island – villas exclusives avec vue panoramique sur la mer et la montagneLieu: Lapta400 mètres de la merVue panoramique sur la mer et les montagnesAccès direct à la promenade avec une longueur de 5 km10 km vers KyreniaA propos du projetAlpino est un complexe résidentiel unique situé d…
Complexe multifonctionnel à Kyrenia Dans la région de Dogankoy, au centre de Kyrenia, un nouveau complexe de grande envergure “ Kyrenia Residence ” est en cours de construction. Le complexe est en cours de construction dans un endroit très pratique. Il y a des magasins, des restaurants…
Superbe complexe avec vue sur la mer Méditerranée - “ Bahamas ”
Le complexe est situé près de la ville de Kyrenia et de la célèbre plage d'Alagadi. Restaurants, commerces et toutes les infrastructures nécessaires sont également situés à proximité.
A proximité se trouve le GOLF-KLUB inter…
🏡 Penthouse 2 + 1 Loft dans le projet premium ALBATROS VIEW, GirneNous vous présentons un penthouse unique de deux niveaux dans le complexe résidentiel exclusif ALBATROS VIEW, situé dans le prestigieux quartier de Girne. C'est la combinaison parfaite de l'architecture moderne, de l'intimité …
PROJECT ID:
CP-798
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1…
ID: CP-726
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -180M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 203 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: July 2024
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car Park
G…
ID DU PROJET :
CP-819
MODALITÉS DE PAIEMENT :
Acompte de 35 % et le montant restant en versements échelonnés sans frais supplémentaires jusqu'à la livraison du projet.
EMPLACEMENT : Chypre/Kyrenia
Distance de la mer -600M
Distance de Lefkoşa- 25km
Aéroport d'Ercan - 15 km
TYPES D'APPARTEM…
ID: CP-725
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -400M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 60 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready to Move
FACILITIES:
Car Park
Paym…
PROJECT ID:
CP-797
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2…
PROJECT ID:
CP-799
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2…
ID: CP-689
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -1500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 60 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Swimming Pool
C…
Located in the village of Esentepe, Kyrenia.
Total project area: 85.000m2
This is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas.
Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views on
Mediterranean Sea and Mountains. An ide…
ID: CP-669
PLACE PLACE: Cyprus / Kyrenia
- Distance to the sea -850M
- Distance to Lefkos - 25 km
- Ercan Airport - 55 km
ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS:
2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2
TIME:
Construction completion date: Willingness to live
FACULTIES:
minibar and jacuzzi
underground parking
Park…
ID: CP-704
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -50M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 180 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
swimming pool
Garden
…
PROJECT ID:
CP-789
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -5000M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAIL…
Nous vous présentons le complexe résidentiel "Elite Residence", situé dans le pittoresque quartier de Karaoglanoglu à Kyrenia, dans le nord de Chypre. Ce complexe moderne offre une variété d'appartements avec une à trois chambres, une superficie de 60 m2 et un coût de £139 950.Les avantages …
PROJECT ID:
CP-793
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -1000M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAIL…