Quartier résidentiel My House Premier
Quartier résidentiel My House Premier
Templos, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$696,596
L'année de construction 2023
GP real estate
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$141,363
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-713   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT  TYPES: 1+0 - 55 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL GARDEN …
Properties and partners
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$395,272
L'année de construction 2026
PROJECT ID:  CP-794 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -2200M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAIL…
Properties and partners
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$122,132
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-702   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -250M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2  1+1 - 60 m  -  72 m2  1+1 Duplex - 96 m2  3+1 - 295 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel THE HIVE
Quartier résidentiel THE HIVE
Kazafani, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$728,259
L'année de construction 2024
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Colesium Court
Quartier résidentiel Colesium Court
Thermeia, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$151,985
L'année de construction 2023
GP real estate
Village de chalets Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Village de chalets Prekrasnyy kompleks v Alsandzhake
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$316,969
Options de finition Аvec finition
Surface 150 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Le complexe résidentiel est situé dans le village d'Alsanjak dans la région de Kyrenia (à 15 minutes en voiture), à ​​quelques pas des hôtels et casinos Merit et de la plage d'Oris. Le quartier d'Alsanjak est le plus populaire auprès des immigrants de l'espace post-soviétique et est célèbre…
Just Prime Homes
Immeuble Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus Kyrenia 600 M to the Beach
Immeuble Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus Kyrenia 600 M to the Beach
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 1
ID DU PROJET : CP-821 MODALITÉS DE PAIEMENT : Acompte de 35 % et le montant restant en versements échelonnés sans frais supplémentaires jusqu'à la livraison du projet. EMPLACEMENT : Chypre/Kyrenia Distance de la mer -600M Distance de Lefkoşa- 25km Aéroport d'Ercan - 15 km TYPES D'APPARTEM…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel Ardem Avangart Plus
Quartier résidentiel Ardem Avangart Plus
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$202,646
L'année de construction 2025
GP real estate
Villa Great 5 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Villa Great 5 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$720,005
L'année de construction 2023
ID: CP-649   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -300M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km – Ercan Airport –40 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+1 - 310 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: BARBEQUE AREA SWIMMING POOL …
Properties and partners
Village de chalets CASA DEL MARE
Village de chalets CASA DEL MARE
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$201,821
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 45–347 m²
10 objets immobiliers 10
Caractéristiquestechniques: •STUDIO,1,2,3,4SPALKS  •Cuisineetséjour •Toilettesdeluxe–carrelageetcéramiquedanslasalledebains •Cuisineéquipéedeluxe •Placardintégré •Balcon •Fenêtresàdoublevitrage •Façadeencompositeetenverre Bateau •Systèmecentrald'alimentationeneau •ConnexioncentraliséeàIntern…
Риэлтор без границ
Quartier résidentiel Park Avenue
Quartier résidentiel Park Avenue
Thermeia, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$303,906
L'année de construction 2026
GP real estate
Immeuble Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Immeuble Great 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$124,364
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-650   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -650M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25 km – Ercan Airport –40 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 1+1 - 55 m2 2+1 - 75 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May .2025   FACILITIES: GARDEN CAR PARK …
Properties and partners
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$893,154
L'année de construction 2024
ID: CP-708   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 210 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2024   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HE…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel La Plage
Quartier résidentiel La Plage
Kazafani, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$811,724
L'année de construction 2023
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Atoll Park
Quartier résidentiel Atoll Park
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$177,315
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel CC Towers
Quartier résidentiel CC Towers
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$153,781
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 10
2 objets immobiliers 2
CC Towers est un complexe résidentiel moderne situé dans le centre de Girne (Kyrénie) dans le nord de Chypre. Le complexe offre une variété d'appartements et de duplex avec des finitions de haute qualité et un design moderne.Lieu:Centre GirneAccès facile aux infrastructures urbaines, y compr…
GP real estate
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$303,378
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-681   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Loft - 186 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2026   FACILITIES: Restaurant/Cafe Gym Sauna Outdoor Pool and Chil…
Properties and partners
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$521,349
L'année de construction 2025
ID: CP-672   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 55 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 218 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool Children Playg…
Properties and partners
Immeuble charming 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble charming 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$257,232
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-788 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -1200M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAIL…
Properties and partners
Immeuble Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$132,195
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-802 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -400M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILA…
Properties and partners
Immeuble Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$167,128
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 60 m2  2+1 - 99 m2  1+1 Penthouse  - 133 m2  2+1 Penthouse  - 168 m2  3+1 Penthouse  - 230 m2 …
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel LOCUS EDREMIT
Quartier résidentiel LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$753,590
L'année de construction 2024
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Karmi Homes Villas
Quartier résidentiel Karmi Homes Villas
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$582,607
L'année de construction 2023
GP real estate
Immeuble Amazing 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus
Immeuble Amazing 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$255,406
PROJECT ID:  CP-795 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Pe…
Properties and partners
Immeuble Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$151,600
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-803 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -600M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILA…
Properties and partners
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$777,494
L'année de construction 2023
ID: CP-718   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -350 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Parking area Interc…
Properties and partners
Village de chalets Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Village de chalets Alpino Island - villy s panoramnym vidom na more i gory
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$269,874
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
Alpino Island – villas exclusives avec vue panoramique sur la mer et la montagneLieu: Lapta400 mètres de la merVue panoramique sur la mer et les montagnesAccès direct à la promenade avec une longueur de 5 km10 km vers KyreniaA propos du projetAlpino est un complexe résidentiel unique situé d…
GP real estate
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$342,190
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
ID: CP-680   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 92 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Kitchen Appliances Bosch  …
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Quartier résidentiel KAŞGAR RESIDENCE
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$163,383
L'année de construction 2023
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Edreville
Quartier résidentiel Edreville
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$607,938
L'année de construction 2025
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Sixth Sense Villas
Quartier résidentiel Sixth Sense Villas
Thermeia, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$1,00M
L'année de construction 2024
GP real estate
Complexe résidentiel Kyrenia Residence
Complexe résidentiel Kyrenia Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$61,226
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Complexe multifonctionnel à Kyrenia    Dans la région de Dogankoy, au centre de Kyrenia, un nouveau complexe de grande envergure “ Kyrenia Residence ” est en cours de construction.    Le complexe est en cours de construction dans un endroit très pratique. Il y a des magasins, des restaurants…
Era - Nedvizhimosti plyus
Quartier résidentiel High Tower 2
Quartier résidentiel High Tower 2
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$170,983
GP real estate
Village de chalets BAHAMAS HOMES
Village de chalets BAHAMAS HOMES
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 78 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Superbe complexe avec vue sur la mer Méditerranée - “ Bahamas ” Le complexe est situé près de la ville de Kyrenia et de la célèbre plage d'Alagadi. Restaurants, commerces et toutes les infrastructures nécessaires sont également situés à proximité. A proximité se trouve le GOLF-KLUB inter…
Риэлтор без границ
Complexe résidentiel Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Complexe résidentiel Penthaus 2 1 Loft v premialnom proekte ALBATROS VIEW Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$531,890
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 2
🏡 Penthouse 2 + 1 Loft dans le projet premium ALBATROS VIEW, GirneNous vous présentons un penthouse unique de deux niveaux dans le complexe résidentiel exclusif ALBATROS VIEW, situé dans le prestigieux quartier de Girne. C'est la combinaison parfaite de l'architecture moderne, de l'intimité …
GP real estate
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$152,929
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2 1+1 Duplex Penthouse - 93 m2 3+1 Bungalow - 285 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February…
Properties and partners
Immeuble 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$269,874
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-712   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse Duplex - 105 m2 - 118 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2025   FACILITIES: COM…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel Ozaköy
Quartier résidentiel Ozaköy
Kazafani, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$619,337
L'année de construction 2024
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel BELLA HILLS
Quartier résidentiel BELLA HILLS
Bellapais, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$1,14M
L'année de construction 2024
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Quartier résidentiel BELLAPAIS VILLAS
Kazafani, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$1,01M
L'année de construction 2024
GP real estate
Immeuble Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$127,074
Nombre d'étages 2
PROJECT ID:  CP-798 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1…
Properties and partners
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$1,02M
L'année de construction 2024
ID: CP-726   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -180M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 203 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: July 2024   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  G…
Properties and partners
Immeuble Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia 450 M to the Beach
Immeuble Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia 450 M to the Beach
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 1
ID DU PROJET : CP-819 MODALITÉS DE PAIEMENT : Acompte de 35 % et le montant restant en versements échelonnés sans frais supplémentaires jusqu'à la livraison du projet. EMPLACEMENT : Chypre/Kyrenia Distance de la mer -600M Distance de Lefkoşa- 25km Aéroport d'Ercan - 15 km TYPES D'APPARTEM…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel Elite Residence
Quartier résidentiel Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$202,583
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Ardem Avangart Prime
Quartier résidentiel Ardem Avangart Prime
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$164,650
L'année de construction 2025
GP real estate
Immeuble 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$256,245
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-725   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 60 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Car Park    Paym…
Properties and partners
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$139,865
Nombre d'étages 5
PROJECT ID:  CP-797 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2…
Properties and partners
Immeuble Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$151,600
PROJECT ID:  CP-799 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Quartier résidentiel Doganköy Begonvil Town House
Thermeia, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$186,814
L'année de construction 2024
GP real estate
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$448,429
L'année de construction 2023
ID: CP-724   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -800M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 250 m2  4+1 - 240 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Outdoor P…
Properties and partners
Immeuble Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$160,909
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 2
ID: CP-689   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 60 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move    FACILITIES: Swimming Pool  C…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel Carrington 22 - Girne
Quartier résidentiel Carrington 22 - Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$177,252
GP real estate
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$651,717
L'année de construction 2023
ID: CP-648   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Girne – Distance to the sea -450M – Nicosia International Airport – 25 km – Ercan Airport – 43km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 4+2 - 350 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: TER…
Properties and partners
Complexe résidentiel Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Complexe résidentiel Kompleks CLIFF Kristall
Templos, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$148,778
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 2
Located in the village of Esentepe, Kyrenia. Total project area: 85.000m2 This is a modern residential complex offering apartments and related villas. Located just 100 meters from the well-equipped beach, surrounded by breathtaking views on Mediterranean Sea and Mountains. An ide…
Риэлтор без границ
Quartier résidentiel Carrington 55
Quartier résidentiel Carrington 55
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$253,244
L'année de construction 2024
GP real estate
Immeuble Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$154,841
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 10
ID: CP-669 PLACE PLACE: Cyprus / Kyrenia - Distance to the sea -850M - Distance to Lefkos - 25 km - Ercan Airport - 55 km   ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS: 2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2 TIME: Construction completion date: Willingness to live FACULTIES: minibar and jacuzzi underground parking Park…
Properties and partners
Immeuble Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$141,416
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-697   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -900M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 50 m2  2+1 - 67 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: August 2023    FACILITIES: Swimming…
Properties and partners
Immeuble 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$332,845
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
ID: CP-711   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Garden Duplex - 143 m2  2+1 Penthouse - 137 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2024   …
Properties and partners
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$694,224
L'année de construction 2025
ID: CP-704   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 180 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: swimming pool Garden   …
Properties and partners
Villa charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$471,592
L'année de construction 2024
PROJECT ID:  CP-789 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -5000M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAIL…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Quartier résidentiel Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$151,985
L'année de construction 2025
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Elite Residence
Quartier résidentiel Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$131,813
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 15
Nous vous présentons le complexe résidentiel "Elite Residence", situé dans le pittoresque quartier de Karaoglanoglu à Kyrenia, dans le nord de Chypre. Ce complexe moderne offre une variété d'appartements avec une à trois chambres, une superficie de 60 m2 et un coût de £139 950.Les avantages …
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Ardem Paradise 2
Quartier résidentiel Ardem Paradise 2
Kazafani, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$487,617
L'année de construction 2025
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Bella Villa
Quartier résidentiel Bella Villa
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$1,39M
L'année de construction 2023
GP real estate
Immeuble Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$194,595
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 4
PROJECT ID:  CP-793 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -1000M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAIL…
Properties and partners
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$963,836
L'année de construction 2024
ID: CP-710   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 195 m2 + Terrace 93 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2024   FACILITIES: PRIVATE SWIMMING…
Properties and partners
