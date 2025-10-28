  1. Realting.com
  2. Chypre du Nord
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Complexe résidentiel Solterra Villas

Complexe résidentiel Solterra Villas

Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$647,475
T.V.A.
24
ID: 32753
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 28/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Chypre du Nord
  • Région
    Kyrenia
  • Ville
    Girne Belediyesi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    2

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

🏡 Solterra Villas — Where Modern Design Meets Serenity

✨ Aesthetics, comfort, and thoughtful layouts — Solterra was created for those who value both style and functionality in family living.

📍 Location:
Nestled in the lush green heart of Çatalköy, just 15 minutes from Girne, Solterra offers peace, nature, and panoramic views of the sea and mountains.

💷 Starting from £485,000
Each villa: 3 Bedrooms · 3 Bathrooms · 195 m² · Private Pool Included

🏠 Highlights:
Built to Last: Solid concrete structure, eco-thermal insulation, premium finishes, and exceptional craftsmanship ensure lasting quality.
Elevated Living: Spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, modern kitchens, and elegant bathrooms — with customisation options to match your taste.
Smart Comfort: Double-glazed windows, energy-efficient systems, and optional smart home tech for effortless living.

📆 Completion: February 2027

💰 Payment Plan:
£5,000 deposit → then 35% + flexible installments until completion.

🌿 Every villa is designed to capture the view and bring nature into your home — a daily reminder of why you chose Cyprus.

Localisation sur la carte

Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord

Complexe résidentiel Solterra Villas
Girne Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$647,475
T.V.A.
