  1. Realting.com
  2. Chypre du Nord
  3. Erdemit

Nouveaux bâtiments à vendre en Erdemit

appartements
13
maisons
8
Recherche de nouveaux bâtiments
Cacher
Recherche de nouveaux bâtiments
Recherche étendue Recherche compacte
Paramètres de recherche
Trier
Sur la carte
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$342,190
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 92 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-680   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 92 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Kitchen Appliances Bosch  …
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Immeuble 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$332,845
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
Surface 137 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-711   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Garden Duplex - 143 m2  2+1 Penthouse - 137 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2024   …
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Immeuble 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 3 Apartment Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$256,245
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 1
Surface 60 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-725   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 60 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Car Park    Paym…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$1,02M
L'année de construction 2024
Surface 203 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-726   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -180M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 203 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: July 2024   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  G…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Nice 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$777,494
L'année de construction 2023
Surface 232 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-718   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -350 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready To Move   FACILITIES: Parking area Interc…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$893,154
L'année de construction 2024
Surface 210 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-708   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -100M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 210 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2024   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL INDOOR POOL HE…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Amazing 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$154,841
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 10
Surface 80 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
ID: CP-669 PLACE PLACE: Cyprus / Kyrenia - Distance to the sea -850M - Distance to Lefkos - 25 km - Ercan Airport - 55 km   ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS: 2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2 TIME: Construction completion date: Willingness to live FACULTIES: minibar and jacuzzi underground parking Park…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa 4 Villa Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$448,429
L'année de construction 2023
Surface 250 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-724   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -800M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 250 m2  4+1 - 240 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: Ready to Move   FACILITIES: Outdoor P…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$303,378
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 1
Surface 186 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-681   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 Loft - 186 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: May 2026   FACILITIES: Restaurant/Cafe Gym Sauna Outdoor Pool and Chil…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Amazing 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$167,128
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 1
Surface 60–286 m²
4 objets immobiliers 4
ID: CP-706   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 60 m2  2+1 - 99 m2  1+1 Penthouse  - 133 m2  2+1 Penthouse  - 168 m2  3+1 Penthouse  - 230 m2 …
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Villa Harmony Villas
Villa Harmony Villas
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$188,533
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 3 000 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Abordable que vous ne le pensez 140 m2 - 3+1 Duplex Piscine Bon voisinage 300 mètres de la plage Grande nature
Agence
Property Advisor Turkey
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel LOCUS EDREMIT
Quartier résidentiel LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$753,590
L'année de construction 2024
Agence
GP real estate
Laisser une demande
Immeuble 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$269,874
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
Surface 105 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-712   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+1 Penthouse Duplex - 105 m2 - 118 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2025   FACILITIES: COM…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Amazing 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$694,224
L'année de construction 2025
Surface 180 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-704   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 180 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: swimming pool Garden   …
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Edreville
Quartier résidentiel Edreville
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$607,938
L'année de construction 2025
Agence
GP real estate
Laisser une demande
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$141,363
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 1
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-713   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT  TYPES: 1+0 - 55 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: COMMUNAL POOL GARDEN …
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble Cheap 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$141,416
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 1
Surface 50–67 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
ID: CP-697   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -900M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 50 m2  2+1 - 67 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: August 2023    FACILITIES: Swimming…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Villa 4 Room Villa a Complex with Pool in Cyprus
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$521,349
L'année de construction 2025
Surface 218 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-672   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 55 km   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 218 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming Pool Children Playg…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Atoll Park
Quartier résidentiel Atoll Park
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$177,315
Agence
GP real estate
Laisser une demande
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Immeuble 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$152,929
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
Surface 49–285 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2 1+1 Duplex Penthouse - 93 m2 3+1 Bungalow - 285 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$963,836
L'année de construction 2024
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-710   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 195 m2 + Terrace 93 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2024   FACILITIES: PRIVATE SWIMMING…
Agence
Properties and partners
Laisser une demande
Sur la carte
Realting.com
Aller