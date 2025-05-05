Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
ID: CP-725
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -400M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 60 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready to Move
FACILITIES:
Car Park
Paym…
ID: CP-726
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -180M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 203 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: July 2024
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car Park
G…
ID: CP-718
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -350 M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 232 m2 - 265 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: Ready To Move
FACILITIES:
Parking area
Interc…
ID: CP-708
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -100M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 210 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2024
FACILITIES:
COMMUNAL POOL
INDOOR POOL HE…
ID: CP-669
PLACE PLACE: Cyprus / Kyrenia
- Distance to the sea -850M
- Distance to Lefkos - 25 km
- Ercan Airport - 55 km
ACCESSIBLE TYPE OF APARTMENTS:
2 + 1 - 80 m2 - 140 m2
TIME:
Construction completion date: Willingness to live
FACULTIES:
minibar and jacuzzi
underground parking
Park…
ID: CP-681
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70 km
– Ercan Airport – 35 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 Loft - 186 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: May 2026
FACILITIES:
Restaurant/Cafe
Gym
Sauna
Outdoor Pool and Chil…
ID: CP-704
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -50M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 180 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
swimming pool
Garden
…
ID: CP-713
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -150M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+0 - 55 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: March 2025
FACILITIES:
COMMUNAL POOL
GARDEN
…
ID: CP-672
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
– Distance to the sea -1000M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km
– Ercan Airport – 55 km
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 218 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: February 2025
FACILITIES:
Swimming Pool
Children Playg…