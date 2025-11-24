  1. Realting.com
  Résidence Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Résidence Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Monténégro
Prix ​​sur demande
3
ID: 32924
Dernière actualisation: 24/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité d'Ulcinj
  • Village
    Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

À propos du complexe

At the very beginning of Velika Plaža, where the Adriatic Sea meets the borders of Italy and Albania, Otrant Reef Resort emerges as a new symbol of luxury and modern living in Montenegro.

Situated in one of the most breathtaking locations of the southern Adriatic, this exclusive complex spans over 40,000 m², combining the natural beauty of Ulcinj’s coastline with exceptional architecture and world-class amenities.

The complex includes a 5-star hotel, luxury villas and apartments, a wellness & spa center, fine-dining restaurants, a seaside promenade, and expansive green areas. Panoramic views of the Adriatic, direct beach access, and proximity to international borders make Otrant Reef an ideal choice for investors and clients seeking a blend of prestige, privacy, and exceptional connectivity.

 

Key Features:

  • Location: Velika Plaža, Ulcinj – southern Montenegro, near the borders with Italy and Albania

  • Total area of the complex: approx. 42,700 m²

  • 5⭐ Hotel with three towers (G+6, G+7, G+10)

  • Exclusive villas and residential apartments

  • Wellness & spa center, pools, and children’s facilities

  • Restaurants, cafés, and commercial spaces

  • Seaside promenade and landscaped green areas

Otrant Reef Resort represents a harmonious blend of natural tranquility, Mediterranean luxury, and international connectivity – a true sanctuary at the crossroads of cultures and seas.

Localisation sur la carte

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Monténégro

Résidence Otrant Reef Resort by Concord
Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Monténégro
Prix ​​sur demande
Realting.com
Aller