  1. Realting.com
  2. Monténégro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Complexe résidentiel Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

Complexe résidentiel Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court

Herceg Novi, Monténégro
depuis
$1,56M
;
16
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32636
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2376
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 14/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Herceg Novi
  • Ville
    Herceg Novi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2024
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    1

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Zone clôturée

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Русский Русский

Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 square meters.


The location of the complex offers an ideal balance between seclusion and proximity to infrastructure. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find a marina and the Lazure Hotel & Marina complex, a luxurious promenade, and all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay.


The complex offers a unique opportunity to enjoy comfort and privacy in modern villas surrounded by nature and equipped with everything needed for an unforgettable vacation and life. Spacious living rooms with high ceilings and panoramic windows create an atmosphere of light and space.
Each villa features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a guest toilet, storage space, and garages for your convenience. This is the perfect place for those seeking cozy accommodation with the highest level of comfort and style.


The complex is managed by the developer's company and offers the following services:


- 24/7 property management

- Individual concierge service

- Rental services

- Shuttle service to the beach/promenade

 


The construction features high-quality reinforced concrete with a monolithic 40 cm foundation slab. The walls are built with thermal block bricks: 25 cm for external walls and 12 cm for internal walls.

 

Premium-class finishes include:


- The latest collections of ceramic tiles

- Hardwood flooring of at least 12 mm thickness

- Sanitary ware from well-known brand names

- Double-glazed windows with thermal break aluminum profiles

- Hidden profile doors

- Security entrance door

- Zoned lighting

- Automatic garage doors

- Underfloor heating

- Split-system air conditioning

 


Additional options include a furniture package designed according to the project.
Flexible payment terms with a minimum down payment of 50%. Construction is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2024."
 

Propriétés dans le complexe
Type
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Coût de la propriété, USD
Appartements Villa
Surface, m² 232.0 – 313.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,986 – 6,727
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 1,56M

Localisation sur la carte

Herceg Novi, Monténégro
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Finances

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Lastva Park Residential Complex
Gornja Lastva, Monténégro
depuis
$716,352
Immeuble Pole
Polje, Monténégro
depuis
$74,168
Complexe résidentiel New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Monténégro
depuis
$577,514
Complexe résidentiel New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$404,488
Complexe résidentiel Apartments on the sea front managed by 5* apart-hotel
Canj, Monténégro
depuis
$185,845
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Herceg Novi, Monténégro
depuis
$1,56M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Complexe résidentiel Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Complexe résidentiel Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Complexe résidentiel Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Complexe résidentiel Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Complexe résidentiel Mountain Retreat by Dukley complex in the center of the ski resort
Kolašin, Monténégro
depuis
$407,357
Nombre d'étages 2
Mountain Retreat by Dukley est un complexe haut de gamme situé au cœur de la station de ski populaire de Kolasin. C'est ici que se trouvent les nouveaux centres de ski 'Kolašin 1450' et 'Kolašin 1600', reliés par un téléphérique. Dans 'Kolašin 1450', les skieurs et les snowboarders peuvent p…
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Langues
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Écrire dans un Telegram
Complexe résidentiel New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Complexe résidentiel New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Complexe résidentiel New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Complexe résidentiel New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Complexe résidentiel New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Complexe résidentiel New secluded complex of villas in Herceg-Novi
Herceg Novi, Monténégro
depuis
$675,048
Nombre d'étages 2
Un nouveau complexe de villa dans un style moderne entouré d'une oliveraie dans la banlieue de la ville de Herceg Novi.Un total de 8 villas de 3 chambres sont disponibles à la vente, allant de 165 m2 d'espace intérieur.Le complexe est situé dans un quartier calme et verdoyant, à seulement tr…
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Langues
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Écrire dans un Telegram
Complexe résidentiel A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Complexe résidentiel A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Complexe résidentiel A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Complexe résidentiel A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Complexe résidentiel A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Complexe résidentiel A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$715,182
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 246–286 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
Special offer: purchase property in the complex before the end of October and get a 10% discount!   A new gated premium-class residential complex is located in a new district of Tivat. The complex is situated on a small elevation surrounded by greenery, close to all urban infrastructure.…
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Langues
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Écrire dans un Telegram
Realting.com
Aller