  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonésie
  3. Kerobokan
  4. Complexe résidentiel THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Complexe résidentiel THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Kerobokan, Indonésie
depuis
$250,000
BTC
2.9737002
ETH
155.8643429
USDT
247 171.1264577
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
9 1
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 28114
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 25/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Indonésie
  • État
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Région
    Badung
  • Village
    Kerobokan

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    4

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • La maison est terminée
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali


Introducing the first and only one of its kind, The Umalas Signature — the perfect blend of luxurious living and a sound investment.

Nestled in the heart of the "Trendy Bali Triangle" (Canggu, Seminyak, Kerobokan), the complex offers an unparalleled level of comfort. Just minutes away, you'll find the best beaches (Berawa, Batu Belig), international schools, 47 restaurants and cafes, and the most popular beach clubs, including Atlas, Finns, and Potato Head.

 

Construction completed, the residential complex is welcoming guests. 

 

The key feature is its premium rooftop infrastructure at over 15 meters high:

  • Panoramic infinity pool with views of the ocean and rice fields
  • Restaurants and lounge zones (Moon Bar, open-air cinema)
  • Luxury SPA complex with sauna and jacuzzi
  • State-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga studio
  • Golf simulator and co-working space
  • Recreation and entertainment areas for 300+ people

 

Apartments are equipped with smart home technology, and managing your life and rentals is seamless through a dedicated mobile app.

 

  • Passive Income: Rent out your apartment yourself or entrust it to our professional management by Colliers International
  • Flexibility: Live in your property anytime, with remote access control via the app.
  • Full Service: 5-star service includes cleaning, 24/7 security, and maintenance.

 

Turn your dream of living in Bali into a smart and profitable reality with The Umalas Signature!

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 48.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 5,208
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 250,000
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 96.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,698
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 355,000

Localisation sur la carte

Kerobokan, Indonésie

Revue vidéo de complexe résidentiel THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel New complex of premium villas in a quiet area, 500 meters from the ocean, Bali, Indonesia
Pererenan, Indonésie
depuis
$278,555
Complexe résidentiel Prestigious residential complex with a good infrastructure in Canggu, Badung, Indonesia
Canggu, Indonésie
depuis
$158,180
Appart-hôtel Apartamenty v Changu
Canggu, Indonésie
depuis
$133,000
Complexe résidentiel Prestigious fully equipped villas with swimming pools and recreation areas in Tibubeneng, Bali, Indonesia
Tibubeneng, Indonésie
depuis
$646,644
Appart-hôtel Apartamenty na Bali s basseynom v Uluvatu
Benoa, Indonésie
depuis
$190,000
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel THE UMALAS SIGNATURE
Kerobokan, Indonésie
depuis
$250,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Complexe résidentiel Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Complexe résidentiel Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Complexe résidentiel Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Complexe résidentiel Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Complexe résidentiel Managed by Ramada. Unit purchase.
Kutuh, Indonésie
depuis
$124,131
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 5
Situé dans le quartier pittoresque de Bukit à Bali, ce complexe d'appartements offre un mélange parfait de nature, de confort et d'attrait pour l'investissement.Infrastructure et équipements :• Deux restaurants exquis, un bar élégant et un centre de spa relaxant.• Un Smart Gym moderne et deu…
Agence
Darton Global
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
Darton Global
Langues
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with a private beach, Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Benoa, Indonésie
depuis
$161,164
Une collection de villas élégantes au cœur de Nusa Dua, créées pour ceux qui apprécient l'esthétique, le confort et la vue panoramique. L'architecture blanche-neige, les intérieurs spacieux avec lumière naturelle et vitrage de sol au plafond rendent ce projet idéal pour les loisirs.Caractéri…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Appart-hôtel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Appart-hôtel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Appart-hôtel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Appart-hôtel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Appart-hôtel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Afficher tout Appart-hôtel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Appart-hôtel Apartments in a BOUTIQUE HOTEL on the Melasti beach managed by Wyndham.
Bukit, Indonésie
depuis
$99,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Investissements dans l'immobilier de luxe à Bali du développeur!Notre hôtel de luxe, situé dans l'un des meilleurs endroits à Bali - à 400 mètres de la plage de Melasti, Bukit.Le projet comprend 90 unités, conçues avec un accent sur le style unique, les vues panoramiques, le haut niveau de s…
Agence
Smart Home
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
« Environ 50 % de nos clients choisissent de payer en cryptomonnaie. » Comment acheter un bien immobilier à Bali avec la crypto-monnaie en pratique
04.03.2025
« Environ 50 % de nos clients choisissent de payer en cryptomonnaie. » Comment acheter un bien immobilier à Bali avec la crypto-monnaie en pratique
Afficher toutes les publications