Complexe résidentiel THE UMALAS SIGNATURE

THE UMALAS SIGNATURE — Luxury Club House with Passive Income in the Heart of Bali



Introducing the first and only one of its kind, The Umalas Signature — the perfect blend of luxurious living and a sound investment.

Nestled in the heart of the "Trendy Bali Triangle" (Canggu, Seminyak, Kerobokan), the complex offers an unparalleled level of comfort. Just minutes away, you'll find the best beaches (Berawa, Batu Belig), international schools, 47 restaurants and cafes, and the most popular beach clubs, including Atlas, Finns, and Potato Head.

Construction completed, the residential complex is welcoming guests.

The key feature is its premium rooftop infrastructure at over 15 meters high:

Panoramic infinity pool with views of the ocean and rice fields

Restaurants and lounge zones (Moon Bar, open-air cinema)

Luxury SPA complex with sauna and jacuzzi

State-of-the-art fitness center, and a yoga studio

Golf simulator and co-working space

Recreation and entertainment areas for 300+ people

Apartments are equipped with smart home technology, and managing your life and rentals is seamless through a dedicated mobile app.

Passive Income: Rent out your apartment yourself or entrust it to our professional management by Colliers International

Flexibility: Live in your property anytime, with remote access control via the app.

Full Service: 5-star service includes cleaning, 24/7 security, and maintenance.

Turn your dream of living in Bali into a smart and profitable reality with The Umalas Signature!