Apart hôtel The LAMBORGHINI complex with a branded Casino, TURNKEY, Italian furniture

Batoumi, Géorgie
$163,381
9
ID: 32866
Dernière actualisation: 12/11/2025

Emplacement

  Pays
    Géorgie
  État
    Adjarie
  Ville
    Batoumi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique monolithique
  L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2030
  Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    66

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

The first branded Lamborghini hotel complex with a branded Casino from the brand

The apartments are available on a turnkey basis with Italian furniture and Lamborghini-style decoration

Brand loyalty program, exclusive accommodation conditions in Lamborghini hotels around the world

About the project
The tower has 66 floors and houses luxury apartments
Every detail, from architecture to interiors, reflects the spirit of Lamborghini: precision, elegance and emotionality.
The project has been approved by Cushman & Wakefield, which guarantees reliability and high investment potential.
The apartments are located on the 10th, 20th, 24th, 25th and 57th floors.

The unique infrastructure and, in particular, the Casino in the complex will ensure high occupancy and stable passive income from renting apartments, and a professional management company will ensure a high standard of service for the premium and luxury segment.

In the building you will find:
4 swimming pools – 3 outdoor and 1 indoor
Commercial area of 15,000 m2 with ceilings 15 m high
Rooms in the 5* hotel with a ceiling height of 3.65 m
Luxury apartments with a ceiling height of 3.45 m
Gourmet restaurant with Michelin-starred chef on floors 51-53
Rooftop Bar
Lamborghini branded Casino, open year-round for the first time

Investments and return on investment:

Many buyers choose this project because of its strong investment potential and brand value.
The independent and highly respected firm Cushman & Wakefield calculated the return on investment based only on the worst-case scenario. They didn't know about our partnership with Lamborghini, and even with this conservative calculation, the minimum return on investment is 14.6%.

Contact our representatives in Georgia, Renata or Margarita, today for detailed information about the project.

There are more than 1000 selected projects in our database, if you did not find what you were looking for, write to us, we guarantee a quick response and high-quality turnkey service from project search to transaction processing with verification of seller's documents.

Sincerely, the Satellite Estate team

Localisation sur la carte

Batoumi, Géorgie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

