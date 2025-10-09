  1. Realting.com
  Chypre
  Paphos
  Complexe résidentiel MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS

Complexe résidentiel MIRAL GARDENS — UNIVERSAL, PAPHOS

Paphos, Chypre
depuis
$232,737
;
6
ID: 32617
Dernière actualisation: 09/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Chypre
  • Région
    District de Paphos
  • Ville
    Paphos

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    4

À propos du complexe

Type: Modern residential complex of three buildings with a central swimming pool
Location: Universal area, Paphos — one of the most desirable and peaceful neighborhoods, only 1.7 km from the sea and 1.2 km from the city center

Nearby infrastructure:

  • City center – 1.2 km

  • Old town – 800 m

  • Supermarket – 900 m

  • Beach – 1.7 km

  • Paphos International Airport – 15 km

🌿 About the Project

MIRAL GARDENS  is a luxury residential complex consisting of three detached buildings with a swimming pool in the center.
Located in the heart of Universal, Paphos’s most popular residential and investment district, it offers a perfect blend of tranquility and convenience — just minutes from the sea, shops, pharmacies, restaurants, and schools.

The architecture combines clean modern lines with large panoramic windows and spacious balconies.
Each apartment comes with a storage room (~4 m²), covered parking, and energy-efficient systems including underfloor heating and AC provisions.
Penthouses offer the option to install a private jacuzzi or rooftop pool.

🏢 Project Layout

Each building (A, B1, B2) includes:

  • 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments

  • Penthouses with large terraces and BBQ areas

  • Underground parking with EV charging

  • Private storage and elevator access

  • Ceiling height: 3.4 m

 

🌸 Key Features

  • Central swimming pool and landscaped gardens

  • Spacious balconies and BBQ areas

  • Covered parking & private storage for each apartment

  • Energy-efficient Class A design

  • Solar panels and smart home infrastructure

  • Short walking distance to all amenities and the coastline

💼 Why Invest in MIRAL GARDENS 

  • Prime location in the Universal area — one of the most in-demand districts in Paphos

  • Starting prices from €200,000, eligible for Cyprus residence permit and rental investment programs

  • High liquidity: 4 out of 7 apartments in Block B2 already sold

  • Expected capital growth of 10–15% by completion

  • Perfect for living, holiday home, or short-term rental income

MIRAL GARDENS  — where modern design meets Mediterranean lifestyle.
Your new home or investment opportunity in the heart of Paphos.

Paphos, Chypre
