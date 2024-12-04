  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Abou Dabi
  4. Quartier résidentiel Brabus Island

Quartier résidentiel Brabus Island

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$945,000
;
8
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32762
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 28/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Brabus Island is a bold residential project from developer Reportage, created in collaboration with legendary German brand BRABUS. The complex is located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach area of Abu Dhabi and consists of four 13-story buildings comprising 352 apartments and 96 villas. The architecture embodies the BRABUS design philosophy — luxurious, progressive, and focused on those who are not willing to compromise.

 

The apartments are available with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, with a choice of three interior finishes: Black and Bold, White Bliss, and Gray Haven. Each apartment features private balconies or terraces, fully tiled bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms, built-in wardrobes, fitted kitchens, and modern communication systems. The design is inspired by the style of BRABUS supercars and can be adapted to the individual taste of the owner.

 

The project is strategically located just minutes from attractions such as Yas Island, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. Amenities include swimming pools, fitness areas, children's playgrounds, and landscaped walking areas. This is not just a place to live—it is a unique style inspired by the pursuit of perfection.

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Épiceries
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Peninsula FOUR
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$979,726
Complexe résidentiel Greenside Residence
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$375,338
Complexe résidentiel Bluewaters Bay
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$13,95M
Complexe résidentiel New high-rise residence One River Point with swimming pools on the canal front, close to Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$897,015
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the new Marina Cove residence with a swimming pool 2 minutes from the waterfront in Dubai Marina area, Dubai
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,24M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Brabus Island
Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$945,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex Timez with a wide range of amenities in the Silicon Oasis area, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$229,411
Timez est un complexe résidentiel unique à Dubai Silicon Oasis, combinant des technologies innovantes, une architecture élégante et des équipements de première classe. Le projet est une tour haute avec des appartements entièrement meublés, conçus en tenant compte des tendances modernes du de…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residence Barari Views with a swimming pool and a gym, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Barari Views with a swimming pool and a gym, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Barari Views with a swimming pool and a gym, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Barari Views with a swimming pool and a gym, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Barari Views with a swimming pool and a gym, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residence Barari Views with a swimming pool and a gym, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Barari Views with a swimming pool and a gym, Majan, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$525,220
Nous offrons des appartements avec des places de parking, des balcons et des piscines privées.La résidence dispose d'un terrain de basket, d'un cinéma, d'un espace de yoga, d'une salle de sport, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants, d'une grande piscine.Achèvement - 1er trimestre de 2027.Caractér…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New Hyde Residences with swimming pools and wellness centers close to the shopping mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Hyde Residences with swimming pools and wellness centers close to the shopping mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Hyde Residences with swimming pools and wellness centers close to the shopping mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Hyde Residences with swimming pools and wellness centers close to the shopping mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Hyde Residences with swimming pools and wellness centers close to the shopping mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New Hyde Residences with swimming pools and wellness centers close to the shopping mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Hyde Residences with swimming pools and wellness centers close to the shopping mall, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$580,646
Hyde Residences est un véritable symbole de style et de confort, un complexe d'élite qui comprend 246 appartements exquis, y compris des appartements confortables d'une chambre et des appartements spacieux de 3 chambres, ainsi qu'un duplex unique de 3 chambres. Des designers exceptionnels de…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications