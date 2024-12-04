  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Complexe résidentiel MetroPoint Jabal Ali Industrial Second

Complexe résidentiel MetroPoint Jabal Ali Industrial Second

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$145,000
;
9
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32726
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe économique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

MetroPoint is a new project from Forum, created for those who value convenience, accessibility, and a modern lifestyle.

 

Located in the business center of Jebel Ali, the complex combines thoughtful layouts, shared spaces, and a lifestyle built on connections between people, places, and meaning.

 

MetroPoint is aimed at both progressive residents and investors, embodying a new rhythm of urban life — dynamic, functional, and forward-looking — in one of Dubai's most promising growth areas.

 

Payment plan: 50/50

 

 

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Appartements avec vue directe sur la mer et paiement à Dubai Harbour
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,54M
Complexe résidentiel New Tavora Residences with a swimming pool, a gym and lounge areas, International City (Warsan 4), Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$132,386
Complexe résidentiel Premium residence The Legends with a golf club close to the autodrome and shopping malls, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$902,801
Complexe résidentiel Ahad Residences — high-rise residence by Ahad Group close to a beach and a metro station in the center of Business Bay, Dubai
Business Bay, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$955,349
Complexe résidentiel New residence Golf Gate with swimming pools and a golf club in the prestigious area of DAMAC Hills, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$513,535
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel MetroPoint Jabal Ali Industrial Second
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$145,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$253,788
SOLA Les résidences sont un complexe résidentiel, qui offre des résidences spacieuses et pensées avec 1-3 chambres et combine idéalement les avantages de la vie urbaine et des loisirs isolés.Les résidents du complexe peuvent profiter d'occasions commerciales inégalées - à quelques minutes, i…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex Sobha Central the Serene with swimming pools, lounge areas and a park, directly on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex Sobha Central the Serene with swimming pools, lounge areas and a park, directly on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$379,193
Le Serene est un nouveau chef-d'œuvre architectural qui incarne l'idée d'équilibre harmonieux entre le rythme de la mégapole et la sérénité chaleureuse. Chaque matin commence par l'horizon inspirant et chaque soir se termine par les lumières de la ville, qui ne dort jamais.Le Serene comprend…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Résidence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Résidence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Résidence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Résidence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Résidence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Afficher tout Résidence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Résidence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$5,98M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 325 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
L'Orla Dorchester Collection par Omniyat est une résidence de service cinq étoiles sur le croissant du Palm Jumeirah. La vue continue de 270 degrés depuis la piscine sur les gratte-ciels de Dubaï et les eaux turquoise du golfe Persique fait de ce complexe un lieu de vie vraiment unique.¶Cara…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
325.0
6,47M
Agence
Capri Realty Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications