  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$6,91M
;
32
ID: 32723
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf—an exquisite archipelago paradise just steps away from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale urban project embodies the country's ambitious vision, creating a unique place unlike any other.

 

The islands of Palm Jebel Ali combine lush landscapes and picturesque azure coastlines to form unique residential neighborhoods. Elegant residences, world-class hotels, and exceptional leisure opportunities are located along pristine coastlines.

 

The Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali brings the coastal atmosphere to every moment of life. Set against a backdrop of timeless landscapes and layered architecture, these homes open onto pristine beaches with panoramic views. Designed for comfortable living, socialising and quiet luxury, the 5- and 6-bedroom residences provide easy access to the vibrant energy of Palm Jebel Ali.

 

The Coral Collection features ultra-premium villas on spacious plots with fragrant gardens and a special sense of privacy. Designed in collaboration with world-class architects, each home is unique and filled with details that combine natural lighting, exquisite materials, and direct beach access. The result is a rare and impressive embodiment of coastal luxury.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis

