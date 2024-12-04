Complexe résidentiel Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders

An exclusive collection of 108 residential apartments in the Liwan district, including 1 BHK Elite and 2.5 BHK Panorama, fully furnished and thoughtfully designed with a modern enclosed kitchen space. Each home is designed for comfortable and stylish living, combining timeless architectural elegance with a rooftop wellness area, panoramic views, and a tranquil community atmosphere in close proximity to a sports arena. At Symbolic Altus, modern urban living is taken to a new level. Located in the sophisticated residential area of Liwan, the complex is a masterpiece of space, light, and architectural vision. Rooftop wellness areas, green landscaped balconies, and peaceful panoramic views create a lifestyle where beauty, harmony, and height define every moment.