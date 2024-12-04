  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Complexe résidentiel Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders

Complexe résidentiel Symbolic Altus Falconcity of Wonders

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$274,000
;
17
ID: 32714
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe économique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

An exclusive collection of 108 residential apartments in the Liwan district, including 1 BHK Elite and 2.5 BHK Panorama, fully furnished and thoughtfully designed with a modern enclosed kitchen space. Each home is designed for comfortable and stylish living, combining timeless architectural elegance with a rooftop wellness area, panoramic views, and a tranquil community atmosphere in close proximity to a sports arena. At Symbolic Altus, modern urban living is taken to a new level. Located in the sophisticated residential area of Liwan, the complex is a masterpiece of space, light, and architectural vision. Rooftop wellness areas, green landscaped balconies, and peaceful panoramic views create a lifestyle where beauty, harmony, and height define every moment.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

