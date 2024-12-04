Complexe résidentiel MAG330

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!



MAG 330 — is a new 23-story residential tower above the horizon, developed by MAG PD, offering world-class residential studios, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments in the Dubailand area. The convenient location of the complex provides easy access to the most popular tourist places in Dubai. The high-rise building evokes a sense of charm and enjoyment.



Infrastructure:



- Medical facilities;

- Cinema;

- Recreation area;

- SPA center;

- Fitness room;

- Hall for Pilates and Yoga;

- BBQ area;

- Landscaping;

- Well-maintained green territory;

- Parking;

- Green garden:

- Pedestrian tracks;

- Pool;

- Running path;

- Sports ground.



Location:



Near the MAG 330 complex are:



- Burj al-Arab;

- Beach;

- Palma Jumeirah;

- Tennis court;

- Dubai International Airport;

- Al-Mahtum airport;

- Dubai Marina;

- Pedestrian and bicycle paths.



Plus working with us:



- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.

- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.

- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.

- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.

- We work without a commission.



We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!



