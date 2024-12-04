  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel MAG330

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$195,890
;
9
ID: 3846
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 07/06/2023

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    23

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne

À propos du complexe

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!

MAG 330 — is a new 23-story residential tower above the horizon, developed by MAG PD, offering world-class residential studios, 1 and 2-bedroom apartments in the Dubailand area. The convenient location of the complex provides easy access to the most popular tourist places in Dubai. The high-rise building evokes a sense of charm and enjoyment.

Infrastructure:

- Medical facilities;
- Cinema;
- Recreation area;
- SPA center;
- Fitness room;
- Hall for Pilates and Yoga;
- BBQ area;
- Landscaping;
- Well-maintained green territory;
- Parking;
- Green garden:
- Pedestrian tracks;
- Pool;
- Running path;
- Sports ground.

Location:

Near the MAG 330 complex are:

- Burj al-Arab;
- Beach;
- Palma Jumeirah;
- Tennis court;
- Dubai International Airport;
- Al-Mahtum airport;
- Dubai Marina;
- Pedestrian and bicycle paths.

Plus working with us:

- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.

We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!

 

Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 74.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,591
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 265,753
Propriétés dans le complexe
Type
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Coût de la propriété, USD
Appartements Appartement
Surface, m² 52.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 3,767
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 195,890

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
