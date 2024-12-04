Quartier résidentiel Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living

  1. Realting.com
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,000,000
;
21
ID: 32599
Dernière actualisation: 08/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Nourelle is a new addition to the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah Living residential complex, consisting of three modern residential towers connected by a spectacular sky bridge. Located next to iconic landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nourelle offers unique sea views, picturesque sunsets, and easy access to pristine beaches and green promenades. The project harmoniously combines modern amenities with timeless aesthetics: clean lines, bold geometry, and elegant architectural cutouts, complemented by greenery, provide maximum natural light and create an open, comfortable living space. Residents enjoy the balance of secluded tranquility and dynamic city life within a gated, sophisticated community. Located in the heart of Dubai's most prestigious areas, Nourelle offers excellent transport links to the airport, business centers, entertainment areas, and shopping venues. The project sets new standards of architectural sophistication with its sculptural sky bridge, contemporary interiors, and carefully designed communal spaces.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
