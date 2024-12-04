  1. Realting.com
  Émirats arabes unis
Complexe résidentiel Area with the highest rental yield ROI of 8%

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$205,000
;
17
ID: 32594
Dernière actualisation: 07/10/2025

Emplacement

  Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

    Classe économique
    2028
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  Piscine
  Gym
  Ascenseur

En plus

  Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Discover Mi Casa by London Gate, an exclusive pre-sale project in the vibrant Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area. This impressive complex offers modern studios starting at AED 750,000, one-bedroom apartments starting at AED 1.2 million, and spacious two-bedroom options starting at AED 1.9 million.

 

Designed for both savvy investors and future homeowners, Mi Casa offers a unique 30/70 payment plan that makes purchasing more affordable. Located in a promising area with high rental yield potential, this project represents an excellent opportunity for long-term capital growth.

 

Don't miss your chance—register in advance to secure the best apartments and prices. Sales launch coming soon! Mi Casa combines stylish living comfort with attractive investment prospects.

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
