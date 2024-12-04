  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Complexe résidentiel Complex Azizi Lina

Complexe résidentiel Complex Azizi Lina

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$156,000
;
15
ID: 29037
Dernière actualisation: 01/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe économique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Located at the gateway to Dubai's commercial and business center, Azizi Lina rises in the heart of Jebel Ali, adjacent to JAFZA, one of the world's largest free economic zones, and the Middle East's largest port. With unrivalled transport links, direct access to the metro and a host of premium amenities, it opens up a world of possibilities, seamlessly blending ambition, convenience and lifestyle.

 

KEY FEATURES

 

Exclusive studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in freehold ownership

Strategic location with some of the best return on investment in the emirate

Close to JAFZA, the region's largest port and one of the largest free zones in the world

More than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies in the immediate vicinity

Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road

A few steps from Life Pharmacy metro station

High-quality finishes and amenities

Convenient access to major entertainment and shopping centers

AMENITIES

 

Cinema

Separate and fully equipped

Games room

Spacious parking

Swimming pools, gyms for men and women

Multifunctional hall

24-hour security

Indoor playground

Retail space

 

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Finances

Complexe résidentiel Complex Azizi Lina
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$156,000
