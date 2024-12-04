Complexe résidentiel Complex Azizi Lina

Located at the gateway to Dubai's commercial and business center, Azizi Lina rises in the heart of Jebel Ali, adjacent to JAFZA, one of the world's largest free economic zones, and the Middle East's largest port. With unrivalled transport links, direct access to the metro and a host of premium amenities, it opens up a world of possibilities, seamlessly blending ambition, convenience and lifestyle.

KEY FEATURES

Exclusive studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in freehold ownership

Strategic location with some of the best return on investment in the emirate

Close to JAFZA, the region's largest port and one of the largest free zones in the world

More than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies in the immediate vicinity

Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road

A few steps from Life Pharmacy metro station

High-quality finishes and amenities

Convenient access to major entertainment and shopping centers

AMENITIES

Cinema

Separate and fully equipped

Games room

Spacious parking

Swimming pools, gyms for men and women

Multifunctional hall

24-hour security

Indoor playground

Retail space

