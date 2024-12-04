  1. Realting.com
  Complexe résidentiel Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC

Complexe résidentiel Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$163,000
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
11
ID: 28093
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

Seraph in Dubai Land is an excellent opportunity to purchase a fully furnished apartment in the heart of Dubai's fastest-growing district, DLRC. Each home, designed for modern living, is equipped with high-quality Bosch appliances, stylish interiors, and turnkey finishes—ready to move in or rent out from day one. With flexible payment plans after handover, Seraph combines lifestyle, convenience, and smart investment potential in one of Dubai's most promising areas.

 

Seraph by Wadan stands confidently among other residences in the Dubai Land area. It is a modern landmark, distinguished by clean lines, glass facades, and flowing terraces. Crowned with a rooftop pool and relaxation area, the building combines openness, greenery, and panoramic views. Inside, spacious layouts flow seamlessly into spacious balconies offering tranquil views of the city. Seraph reflects Wadan's vision that goes beyond luxury. The home is both neat and individual, elegant and light at the same time.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Fully furnished apartments in the heart of Dubai's fastest growing district, DLRC
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$163,000
