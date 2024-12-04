  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Binghatti Hillside

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$212,000
;
10
ID: 28092
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

Binghatti Hillside is a 21-story residential complex from Binghatti Developers, located in the Dubai Science Park area. The building's architecture is inspired by natural hills, with smooth lines and a modern design that stands out from the surrounding buildings. Thanks to its convenient location next to Al Khail Road, residents have easy access to various areas of Dubai.

 

The complex offers a variety of layouts: studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Each apartment features spacious interiors, high-quality finishes, and a smart home system for added comfort and convenience. The layouts are suitable for different lifestyles, offering options for singles, couples, and families.

 

Residents of Binghatti Hillside can enjoy a variety of amenities, such as swimming pools, gyms, yoga and meditation areas, a business lounge, a barbecue area, and retail stores. The community is surrounded by green spaces and is close to key attractions such as Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

