Complexe résidentiel Beach Walk by Imtiaz

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$541,618
8
ID: 19955
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 13/06/2024

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    12

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

À propos du complexe

Apartments in the upscale Beach Walk project on Dubai Islands! Fully furnished with premium finishes! 3 minutes from the beach! For life and investment! Income from resale 18-29%! A new tourist place with panoramic views of the sea and the city!

Completion date - 2026
- price for 1 bedroom starts from $541,618

Project amenities: children's playgrounds , yoga area, gym, infinity pool, barbecue areas, parking, security, concierge services and much more.

Location:
The Dubai Islands will have more than 20 kilometers of pristine beaches, Almost two kilometers of parks and premium golf courses make it a first-class holiday destination. The ideal location provides easy access to major city attractions including Dubai Intl. Airport, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek.

Payment plan:
20% - upon booking
40% - during construction
40% - upon delivery

Availability of available apartments will be provided upon request!
We will tell you everything about buying real estate in the UAE. Write or call us, we will answer all your questions!

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis

