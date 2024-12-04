Complexe résidentiel Beach Walk by Imtiaz

Apartments in the upscale Beach Walk project on Dubai Islands! Fully furnished with premium finishes! 3 minutes from the beach! For life and investment! Income from resale 18-29%! A new tourist place with panoramic views of the sea and the city!



Completion date - 2026

- price for 1 bedroom starts from $541,618



Project amenities: children's playgrounds , yoga area, gym, infinity pool, barbecue areas, parking, security, concierge services and much more.



Location:

The Dubai Islands will have more than 20 kilometers of pristine beaches, Almost two kilometers of parks and premium golf courses make it a first-class holiday destination. The ideal location provides easy access to major city attractions including Dubai Intl. Airport, Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek.



Payment plan:

20% - upon booking

40% - during construction

40% - upon delivery



Availability of available apartments will be provided upon request!

