Villa Senses at the Fields

Senses – Jade at the Fields — new complex of luxury townhouses in Mohammed Bin Rashid City! Profitability - 7.7%! Perfect for living and investing!



Each residence includes a garage, patio, staff room and large terraces.



Amenities:



Residents will enjoy opportunity to take advantage of the variety of recreational and entertainment amenities located at The Community Mall. There are shops, a beauty salon, a coffee shop, a hairdresser, etc. here. Residents also have access to The Fields Club House, where there is a gym, yoga areas, children's playground, etc.



Location:

Senses Project – Jade at The Fields will be located near Ras Al Khor Rd and Nad Al Sheba Rd, providing good transport links to Dubai's most sought-after locations. So, in 20 minutes by car you can reach Business Bay, Dubai Design District and Dubai International Airport.



Residents of the complex will be within 20 minutes of access to various sought-after places for recreation and entertainment in Dubai, including:

- Meydan Racecourse

- The Track, Meydan Golf — championship 9-hole golf course

- Meydan One Mall — shopping center



Availability of available townhouses will be provided upon request!



Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free!