  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Villa Senses at the Fields

Villa Senses at the Fields

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,03M
;
7
ID: 16398
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 22/03/2024

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Monolithique
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    2

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • La maison est terminée
  • Dépistage en ligne

À propos du complexe

Senses – Jade at the Fields — new complex of luxury townhouses in Mohammed Bin Rashid City! Profitability - 7.7%! Perfect for living and investing!

Each residence includes a garage, patio, staff room and large terraces.

Amenities:

Residents will enjoy opportunity to take advantage of the variety of recreational and entertainment amenities located at The Community Mall. There are shops, a beauty salon, a coffee shop, a hairdresser, etc. here. Residents also have access to The Fields Club House, where there is a gym, yoga areas, children's playground, etc.

Location:
Senses Project – Jade at The Fields will be located near Ras Al Khor Rd and Nad Al Sheba Rd, providing good transport links to Dubai's most sought-after locations. So, in 20 minutes by car you can reach Business Bay, Dubai Design District and Dubai International Airport.

Residents of the complex will be within 20 minutes of access to various sought-after places for recreation and entertainment in Dubai, including:
- Meydan Racecourse
- The Track, Meydan Golf — championship 9-hole golf course
- Meydan One Mall — shopping center

Availability of available townhouses will be provided upon request!

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free!

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Finances

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
