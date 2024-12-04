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Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble UPPER HOUSE

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Prix ​​sur demande
;
9
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ID: 1580
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 15/02/2023

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2023
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    31

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Fonctionnalités de réparation:

  • La finition

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • La maison est terminée

À propos du complexe

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Deutsch Deutsch
English English
Español Español
Русский Русский
MORE THAN JUST A RESIDENT

In its centrally located apartments and its holistic design philosophy. Upper House is a place that broadens horizons by maximizing access to a wealth of facilities and offering expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and Marina Skyline. The residential development comprises outstanding units ranging from studios to one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and features exceptional amenities. From a 37-meter lap pool to a kids’; splash pad, a padel and an urban basketball court, a barbecue area, a podcast room, a fitness studio with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a clubhouse with a records lounge, a space dedicated for artists in residence, a gallery wall, a workspace and so on.

LOCATION

With an easy-going community vibe and a range of amenities, Jumeirah Lakes Towers is situated across the world-class Dubai Marina and has become an ideal residential community for families as well as individuals who want to live in an area surrounded by a panoramic waterfront promenade and breath-taking landscapes.
Jumeirah Lakes Towers is also home to retail outlets and offices while it also offers a vast array of dining and shopping options as well as recreation and entertainment opportunities.

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Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
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Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble UPPER HOUSE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Prix ​​sur demande
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64.0
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46.0
158,412
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Langues
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