Complexe résidentiel Maison Elysee

Apartments with developed infrastructure in the popular JVC area! Interest-free installments! Fully furnished kitchen! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!



Maison Elysee is located in the popular Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).



Infrastructure: swimming pools, fitness clubs, children's playgrounds, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.



Location:

5 minutes - Circle Mall

10 minutes - Dubai Miracle Garden

15 minutes - Mall of the Emirates

20 minutes - Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina

28 minutes - Al Maktoum International Airport



Payment Plan:

70% - under construction

30% - after completion of the project



