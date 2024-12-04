  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Complexe résidentiel Maison Elysee

Complexe résidentiel Maison Elysee

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$180,795
;
7
Laisser une demande
ID: 13331
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/01/2024

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    27

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Dépistage en ligne

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
Русский Русский

Apartments with developed infrastructure in the popular JVC area! Interest-free installments! Fully furnished kitchen! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!

Maison Elysee is located in the popular Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Infrastructure: swimming pools, fitness clubs, children's playgrounds, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

Location:
5 minutes - Circle Mall
10 minutes - Dubai Miracle Garden
15 minutes - Mall of the Emirates
20 minutes - Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina
28 minutes - Al Maktoum International Airport

Payment Plan:
70% - under construction
30% - after completion of the project

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you. We will provide an investor catalog!

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel New high-rise residence Seahaven Tower B with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,24M
Complexe résidentiel Remraam
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$187,671
Complexe résidentiel SLS Dubai Hotel Residences
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$324,658
Immeuble Sobha One
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$479,410
Complexe résidentiel Hatimi Residences
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$643,836
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Maison Elysee
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$180,795
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Al Mamsha
Complexe résidentiel Al Mamsha
Complexe résidentiel Al Mamsha
Complexe résidentiel Al Mamsha
Complexe résidentiel Al Mamsha
Complexe résidentiel Al Mamsha
Charjah, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$136,712
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 6
Surface 42 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
42.0
171,233
Appartement
42.0
136,712
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complexe résidentiel Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complexe résidentiel Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complexe résidentiel Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complexe résidentiel Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Complexe résidentiel Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$720,754
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 7
Appartements dans le complexe de luxe Natuzzi Harmoni Homes sur les îles de Dubaï ! La plage est à proximité ! Une vue imprenable sur le littoral de Dubaï ! Piscine privée ! Appartements entièrement meublés ! Beaucoup de commodités pour une vie confortable ! Nous trouverons des logements ave…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New Dimondz Residence with rich infrastructure close to Palm Jumeirah, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$512,993
La résidence dispose de piscines pour enfants et adultes, d'un jacuzzi, d'une cascade, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants et d'une salle de jeux, de courts de tennis et de basket-ball, d'un coin salon et d'un barbecue, de gymnases, d'un salon de beauté, d'un centre d'affaires, d'un centre de sp…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications