Complexe résidentiel Maison Elysee

Apartments with developed infrastructure in the popular JVC area! Interest-free installments! Fully furnished kitchen! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out!
Maison Elysee is located in the popular Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).
Infrastructure: swimming pools, fitness clubs, children's playgrounds, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.
Location:
5 minutes - Circle Mall
10 minutes - Dubai Miracle Garden
15 minutes - Mall of the Emirates
20 minutes - Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina
28 minutes - Al Maktoum International Airport
Payment Plan:
70% - under construction
30% - after completion of the project
Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you. We will provide an investor catalog!