Complexe résidentiel Luxury residence with a 5-star hotel, Istanbul, Turkey

Narlidere, Turquie

In the Narlıdere location you will leon on the forests of Balçova and turn on your face to the famous bay view of İzmir. One side of you will be İstinye Park and Agora shopping centers, and the other side will open to popular Aegean resorts such as Seferihisar, Urla and Çeşme. In short, it …