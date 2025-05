Akdeniz, Turquie

LCD: ELEXUS. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district. Mediterranean Sea: 300 m. Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car. Start of construction: May 2021 End of construction: June 2023 Cost: 1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000 2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,…