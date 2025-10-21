  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.

Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.

7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquie
depuis
$250,000
BTC
2.9737002
ETH
155.8643429
USDT
247 171.1264577
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
8
Laisser une demande
ID: 32682
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1002
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 21/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour

À propos du complexe

Videos of the apartments are available upon request.

An incredibly competitive offer – at least $200,000 cheaper than other sellers.
A one-bedroom apartment (1+1 bedroom), with a total area of ​​76 m2, is for sale in the LUXURY Kordon Istanbul complex.

The project has a total area of ​​27,000 m2, with a rich internal infrastructure offering an abundance of amenities, including 1,605 m2 of indoor social amenities for your comfort.

Infrastructure:

  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Hammam and sauna
  • Fitness room
  • Children's playground
  • Karaoke room
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Outdoor cinema
  • Restaurant area
  • Parking
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

The 55 commercial spaces located on the roadside will house shops, bakeries, pharmacies, dry cleaners, and much more for daily needs.

The complex is located 2 minutes from the Wadi Istanbul Shopping Center, 5 minutes from the Belgrade Forest, 25 minutes from the new airport, 10 minutes from Besiktas, Levent, and Sisli, 15 minutes from the Bosphorus embankment, and 15 minutes from the historic center.

For more detailed information about this project, please call or write to us.

Localisation sur la carte

7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Investment project in Oba
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$148,201
Complexe résidentiel Residence with a swimming pool, a parking and around-the-clock security close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turquie
depuis
$338,245
Complexe résidentiel New full-service complex of furnished apartments, Istanbul, Turkey
Besiktas, Turquie
depuis
$161,360
Complexe résidentiel Tema Istanbul
Kucukcekmece, Turquie
depuis
$500,000
Quartier résidentiel Fabulous penthouse with 3 bedroom in Oba Alanya
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$168,701
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the LUXURY complex Kordon İstanbul.
7 b b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquie
depuis
$250,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Complexe résidentiel Furnished penthouse 2+1 in the PREMIUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$261,838
Options de finition Аvec finition
Penthouse meublé avec deux chambres (2+1) de 100 m2 est à vendre.Description du bien :Entièrement meublé 2+1 penthouse.Cuisine américaine-séjour pour des soirées confortables.Deux chambres et salles de bains.Grande terrasse avec vue imprenable sur la montagne.Plafonds hauts de 3 m pour légèr…
Agence
Smart Home
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Complexe résidentiel Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the complex Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$151,666
Options de finition Аvec finition
Appartement d'une chambre (1+1), 60 m2 à Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complexe est à vendre.Ce projet est parfait pour ceux qui veulent vivre près de la mer et en même temps ont toute l'infrastructure de la ville à distance de marche, ainsi que pour les investisseurs pour louer des appartem…
Agence
Smart Home
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with a swimming pool and a kindergarten close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turquie
depuis
$193,993
Nous offrons des appartements avec des places de parking.La résidence comprend une maternelle, un parking, une piscine, une salle de sport, un café.Achèvement - décembre 2024.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité Aéroport - 9,5 km (15 minutes)Pendik Marina - 6,8 km (10 minutes)Centre com…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller