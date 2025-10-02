Complexe résidentiel One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

  1. Realting.com
One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$112,607
10
ID: 29521
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1082
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 02/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A video of the apartment is available upon request.

One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², on the 4th floor with mountain views in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard is an excellent solution for those looking for high-quality, comfortable, modern real estate in a quiet and beautiful location away from the noise of roads, hotels, and the city.

The complex is located in the beloved Mahmutlar district, in a quiet, peaceful area, 650 meters from the sea. Nearby are grocery stores, cafes, and restaurants, two large parks with fountains and play areas for children, ATMs, and convenient transportation links.

The apartment is fully finished, with a pre-installed kitchen and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: 2024.

Key Features:

  • High-quality plumbing fixtures and window units
  • Built-in kitchen units with countertops
  • High-grade steel entrance doors
  • Interior doors
  • Antibacterial wall coverings
  • High-quality ceramic tile flooring

Infrastructure:

  • Summer pool
  • Water slide
  • Children's pool
  • Recreation area
  • Playground
  • Gazebo
  • BBQ area
  • Parking
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security system

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Mahmutlar, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Complexe résidentiel One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$112,607
