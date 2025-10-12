Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea in the ART City Residence complex.

  1. Realting.com
Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea in the ART City Residence complex.

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$130,155
14
ID: 32627
Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit – we can indicate a purchase price of USD 200,000.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², in the ART City Residence complex.

ART City Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from its own private, equipped sandy beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Sauna and Turkish bath
  • Terrace with panoramic views
  • Rooftop jacuzzi
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Alanya, Turquie
