  Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.

Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.

Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$409,590
22
ID: 28138
In CRM: 766
Dernière actualisation: 01/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A furnished villa in the 5-star Granada Residence complex with all the amenities is for sale.

The villa is located on a hill with views of the Mediterranean Sea, mountains, and the city.

Layout:

  • Rooms: 4 + 1
  • Floors: 2
  • House area: 350 m²
  • Land area: 250 m²

Villa features:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • Storage room
  • Swimming pool with children's section
  • BBQ area
  • Garden with fruit trees
  • Sauna
  • Cozy relaxation area

Granada Residence is one of the most luxurious and grandiose complexes, located on a 64,000 m² site in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera, on a hillside at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in the Kargicak district. The complex is located 2,500 meters from the sea and has a private beach with a shuttle service.

Complex amenities:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pools
  • Children's pool
  • Water park
  • Indoor pool
  • Cafeteria
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hamam
  • SPA center
  • 3 massage parlors
  • Fitness center
  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Mini golf
  • Tennis courts
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area
  • Basketball court
  • Lighted garden
  • Satellite antenna
  • Power generator
  • Car and bicycle parking
  • 24-hour security
  • Groundsman
  • 24/7 security
  • Supermarket
  • Service shuttle to/from the beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Kargicak, Turquie
Vous regardez
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Kargicak, Turquie
depuis
$409,590
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
