  2. Thaïlande
  3. Phuket

Nouveaux bâtiments à vendre en Phuket

Phuket
72
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Villa Botanica Lakeside ll
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$978,571
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Villa Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$579,736
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 3
HIGHTONE SEVIEW VALLAS & GARDEN is an elite village consisting of 11 premium villas with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views. Each of the villas is equipped with built-in furniture, which, providing maximum functionality and comfort, while maintaining free space. The villa complex …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Complexe résidentiel Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$108,673
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 7
Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment. In addition, the project provides for 82 apartments on 7 floors with a usable area of 30 to 81 square meters. meters. It is completely furnished with quality imported furniture for your family! …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Rawayana
Complexe résidentiel Rawayana
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$140,000
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 5
Exclusive condominium 30 meters to the beach. Along the promenade there are many bars and restaurants. Big Buddha 30 minutes drive. 4500 KV.M. INFRASTRUCTURES Shopping center, supermarket, sports complex and gym, 3 pools with panoramic sea views, trampoline center, school and kindergar…
Agence
Риэлтор без границ
Complexe résidentiel Saturdays Residence
Complexe résidentiel Saturdays Residence
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$190,616
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 4
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel The Quarter
Complexe résidentiel The Quarter
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$233,199
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 4
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Wyndham La Vita
Complexe résidentiel Wyndham La Vita
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$150,481
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 7
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$2,26M
BOTANICA THE SKY VALLEY is a new home and villa project located in Chongtal, Phuket. The design of the project combines modernity with a luxurious lifestyle. The complex consists of 12 magnificent villas with a swimming pool, with 4 or 5 bedrooms ranging from 1026 sq.m to 1897 sq.m. Each…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Villa Isola Palms s panoramnym vidom na more
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,63M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
Isola Palms is a luxurious complex consisting of 8 private residences with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views! Each villa has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The complex is located on a hillside overlooking Layan Beach on the northwest coast of Phuket. The beach is divided into several par…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Complexe résidentiel Mnogofunkcionalnyy kompleks v Tailande
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$93,063
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 7
Utopia Dream – is a project of the top Australian developer Utopia Development on the south coast of Phuket. This is a real gem located between the two most beautiful beaches of Nai Harn and Ravai and next to the picturesque Nong Harn Lake. The new project includes a 7-story building, …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Immeuble Proud Rawai
Immeuble Proud Rawai
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$112,000
L'année de construction 2020
Surface 31–70 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are loca…
Développeur
Art House
Complexe résidentiel Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Complexe résidentiel Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$65,816
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 8
FANTASEA CONDO KAMALA is an amazing condominium complex located just 900 meters from the beautiful Kamala beach on the west coast of Phuket. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes 164 cozy and stylish apartments. A wide selection of options from modern and luxurious to minimalist …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel MAESTRO LUXURY
Complexe résidentiel MAESTRO LUXURY
Phuket, Thaïlande
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 3
MAESTRO LUXURY is a project with 24 spacious luxury apartments and unique amenities for the owners and guests of the complex. The project is located at 32, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand. Luxurious apartments with exceptional interiors, zest and unique public am…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Lakeside
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Lakeside
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$196,961
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 7
Laguna Lakeside is a premium complex in the best resort in Asia, located in Chongtal, Phuket. The complex consists of 114 apartments on 7 floors and was developed by Laguna Property. One and two bedroom apartments in the project are elegant and stylish residences created taking into ac…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Complexe résidentiel Apartamenty klassa Luxury
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$564,546
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 3
Pandora Residences is a fully equipped Luxury apartment located in southern Phuket, in the famous Ravai district. The residential complex includes 14 two - and three-story apartments with an elegant interior and a well-groomed common area with a swimming pool and a sun terrace. The loc…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel VIP GREAT HILL
Complexe résidentiel VIP GREAT HILL
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$45,319
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 7
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Villa Villa s sovremennym dizaynom
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$439,367
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Complexe résidentiel The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$248,048
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Villa BOTANICA PRESTIGE
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,08M
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Complexe résidentiel Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$143,345
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 7
Sky Park Celeste is the latest, modern residential complex, consisting of 7-story V-shaped buildings that are built on a golf course in the heart of Laguna Phuket. The buildings of the complex are interconnected by transitions surrounded by greenery, lagoon views and partial ocean views. …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Beachside
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Beachside
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$852,701
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 5
Laguna Beachside is an amazing condominium project developed by Laguna property. The complex is located at: 394, ถนน รี สุน ทร Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand The project consists of 4 buildings of 5 floors each, and all of them are connected with each other. Each hou…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Complexe résidentiel ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$137,500
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 4
ADM Platinum Bay by Wyndham is a modern luxury condominium consisting of 432 apartments on 4 floors and developed by New World ADM Platinum. The complex is fully furnished and has a magnificent decor with all the amenities on the spot. Types of apartments range from studios to 1-bedroom apa…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Cassia
Complexe résidentiel Cassia
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$149,184
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 6
Cassia is an amazing condominium located 500 meters from the ocean, in the heart of the vast closed territory of Laguna Phuket. The complex is located at: Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang Laguna Phuket, Phuket 83110, Thailand. The project is surrounded by nature, beaches, mou…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Oasis Condominium PH2
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Oasis Condominium PH2
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$169,767
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 7
Emplacement : L'Ozone Oasis est situé à Bangtao, Phuket. Distance de la plage : 2,8 km Date d'achèvement : T2 2026 Nombre d'étages : 8 étages Nombre d'appartements : 328Description : Complexe résidentiel "The Ozone Oasis" est situé dans le prestigieux quartier de Laguna, connu pour son haut …
Association
Phuket Property Association
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Signature Hotel Condominium PH3
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$116,887
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Plongez dans l'atmosphère d'OZONE SIGNATURE CONDOMINIUM, où la quintessence du luxe moderne et le charme de l'élégance contemporaine se fondent harmonieusement dans le cœur animé de la première station balnéaire d'Asie, Phuket. Complexe résidentiel "Ozone Signature" est une résidence élégant…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residential complex with swimming pools in the center of Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Luxury residential complex with swimming pools in the center of Phuket, Thailand
Tak Dad, Thaïlande
depuis
$91,724
Nous offrons des appartements d'une chambre.La résidence dispose de deux piscines, une salle de sport, un restaurant et un bar, un parking, une salle de conférence.Avantages 8% de revenu annuel en 3 ans.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité La propriété est située dans le centre de Phuke…
Agence
TRANIO
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Villa Isola Sky s basseynom
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,98M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
Isola Sky is a luxurious pool villa that is a paradise for relaxation and tranquility, with unique design elements and attractive materials that distinguish them from other luxurious houses on the island. The complex consists of three exclusive villas with a swimming pool, two villas with 4…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Proxima Villas
Villa Proxima Villas
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$439,367
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$305,000
L'année de construction 2023
Surface 585 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
Dans le complexe : Le projet occupe une superficie de 7 629 m² ( 4,8 paradis ). Il y a 11 villas de luxe dans cette zone. Également dans les 7 - maisons de commerce du centre commercial Fifth Element Plaza, 24 - Heures - Sécurité, rues intérieures privées, un grand choix d'espaces publics ve…
Développeur
Art House
Complexe résidentiel Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Complexe résidentiel Melia Phuket Karon Residences
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$228,642
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Villa Villy v sovremennom arhitekturnom stile
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$560,530
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
LuxPride is a 11 stylish luxury villa from the developer Andaman Asset, who has established himself as one of the best real estate premium developers on Phuket Island. Excellent modern villas with a swimming pool combine modern minimalist architecture with elegant cedar roofs and high flo…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel The Petit Tycoon
Complexe résidentiel The Petit Tycoon
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$331,865
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 4
Le Petit Tycoon : une fusion luxueuse d'élégance, de commodité et d'opportunité d'investissement à Phuket  Le Petit Tycoon est situé dans l'une des destinations les plus prisées de Phuket, offrant un mélange exceptionnel de sophistication et de confort. Ce complexe résidentiel exclusif est c…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$704,810
Nombre d'étages 1
Botanica Modern Loft II is a project of luxury and modern villas with a swimming pool located on Bang Tao Beach in western Phuket. The village is located in a quiet area, close to the developed infrastructure of Bang Tao Beach. The complex consists of 52 apartments and was developed by…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Saturdays Villas
Villa Saturdays Villas
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$420,816
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Villa Villa s originalnym dizaynom
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$825,177
BOTANICA HILLSIDE is a project consisting of 16 luxury villas made in Balinese style. The complex is located on a canopy and quiet hillside in the Cherng Talai area, close to most of the main local amenities and attractions. The project offers villas with 3 and 4 bedrooms in a modern l…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Utopia Central
Complexe résidentiel Utopia Central
Tak Dad, Thaïlande
depuis
$75,787
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 8
UTOPIA Central URBAN RETREAT IN BUSTLING CITY Planned and designed for economic but luxurious living, Utopia Central is conceptualized for modern living in the heart of the city, surrounded by nature. The 405-room complex is 15 mins’; drive from Patong Beach, right next to the prince of…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Park 2
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$538,495
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 3
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located n…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$165,699
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 8
LE MEILLEUR IMMOBILIER DE 40 000 $ EN TAÏLANDE ! APPELEZ ! CONSULTATION GRATUITE. Vous envisagez un achat immobilier en Thaïlande ? Nous vous aiderons à choisir un objet GRATUIT, à organiser une transaction sûre avec le promoteur ! - immobilier exclusif ; - assistance à l'organisation du dé…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Complexe résidentiel Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 1
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$186,094
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 39–57 m²
6 objets immobiliers 6
Billets aller-retour pour Phuket en cadeau !*À qui cela convient-il : Idéal pour les investisseurs à la recherche d'opportunités lucratives dans le secteur du tourisme de Phuket, ainsi que pour ceux qui souhaitent profiter d'une vie luxueuse à proximité des plages immaculées de Layan et Bang…
Agence
Tumanov Group
Complexe résidentiel Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Complexe résidentiel Sea Heaven klassa lyuks
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$174,925
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 7
Sea Heaven is a luxurious luxury investment condominium on the banks of the Nai Ton Bay, made in a modern design and various layouts, ranging from 29 to 77 sq.m. The complex consists of 5 residential 8 building buildings and accommodates 476 apartments. The following types of apartments: st…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Surin Sabai
Complexe résidentiel Surin Sabai
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$255,180
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 6
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Complexe résidentiel Laya Wanda Vista Resort
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$154,216
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 7
Nous présentons un complexe résidentiel unique de complexe Laya sur l'une des plus belles îles de Thaïlande - Phuket. Ici, parmi les eaux émeraude et les montagnes pittoresques, le rêve d'une vie luxueuse est incarné, où la nature et le confort moderne fusionnent en harmonie. Ces bâtiments m…
Association
Phuket Property Association
Villa Allthai Village
Villa Allthai Village
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$88,085
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 3
Immobilier étranger à partir de 40 000$. Nous vous aiderons à choisir une propriété gratuite et à organiser une offre sûre avec le promoteur ! - un bien immobilier exclusif; - une aide à l'organisation de la relocalisation ; - retour sur investissement annuel jusqu'à 20 % ; - garantie finan…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Andamaya
Complexe résidentiel Andamaya
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$695,628
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Complexe résidentiel Serene Condominium s vidami na more i gory
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$674,754
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 8
Serene Condominium is located between the two most popular beaches of Phuket - Surin and Bang Tao. This is one of the most attractive places in Phuket. This location can be called the most successful on the island. From the apartments will open stunning views of the sea or mountains. The ma…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel The Title Halo 1
Complexe résidentiel The Title Halo 1
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$115,756
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 7
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Complexe résidentiel Wanda Vista Resort – Phase 2
Phuket, Thaïlande
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 7
Surface 24–74 m²
23 objets immobiliers 23
Billets aller-retour gratuits pour Phuket !*À qui s'adresse-t-il : Le Wanda Vista Resort est parfait pour les familles avec enfants, ainsi que pour les investisseurs qui se concentrent sur les locations à court terme ou les investissements à long terme. C'est un excellent endroit aussi bien …
Agence
Tumanov Group
Complexe résidentiel Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Complexe résidentiel Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$130,713
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 4
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Complexe résidentiel Kvartira klassa lyuks u morya
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$143,818
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 5
Sole Mio Condominium is the new stunning residential complex of one of the most reliable developers of Phuket and the Railand Property Group. The project consists of 124 apartments made in two types of layout: studios 36 sq.m and single apartments 57 sq.m. All apartments with a private b…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel VIP GALAXY
Complexe résidentiel VIP GALAXY
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$464,220
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 3
VIP GALAXY is a large complex of luxury villas in the south of Phuket, offers for sale three different types of villas, the area of which is about 206-272 square meters. Each villa has its own private pool and private garden. VIP GALAXY has a five-star lobby of the hotel with an area of 5,00…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Villa Shikarnaya villa s otlichnym intererom
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,10M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The luxurious residence is located in the middle of the forest, just a short drive from the beautiful Layan beach and the famous Phuket lagoon! Each villa has a chic interior with high ceilings, a li…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Villa KHIRI COLLECTION
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$754,804
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 1
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Origin Central Phuket
Complexe résidentiel Origin Central Phuket
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$57,907
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 8
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Complexe résidentiel Apartamenty s potryasayuschimi vidami
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$148,648
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 7
Diamond Condominium is an exclusive condominium complex located next to the famous beach of the western coast of Phuket Bang Tao. The complex includes 295 innovatively designed condominiums with 1-2 bedrooms and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms with fully equipped living quarters, including g…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Kamala Garden View
Villa Kamala Garden View
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$391,980
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 1
Immobilier étranger à partir de 40 000$. Nous vous aiderons à choisir une propriété gratuite et à organiser une offre sûre avec le promoteur! - un bien immobilier exclusif; - une aide à l'organisation de la relocalisation; - retour sur investissement annuel jusqu'à 20%; - garantie financière…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Baan Pur
Complexe résidentiel Baan Pur
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$277,049
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 4
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Kvartira s vidom na more
Complexe résidentiel Kvartira s vidom na more
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$120,470
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 7
Harmony Naiharn is a premium condominium and apartment project with 5 star service and stunning views of the Andaman Sea. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai, 15 minutes from the beaches of Kata and Karon and within walking distance to the entire tourist infrastructure! The co…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Laguna Park 2
Villa Laguna Park 2
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$800,466
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 3
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located n…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Villa Ozone Grand Residences
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,19M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Zenithy Luxe Villas
Complexe résidentiel Zenithy Luxe Villas
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$842,734
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa The Teak Forestias
Villa The Teak Forestias
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,12M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Layan Green Park – 6% to 8% guarantee – 3 to 5 years
Complexe résidentiel Layan Green Park – 6% to 8% guarantee – 3 to 5 years
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$132,788
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2022
Nombre d'étages 7
Surface 30–183 m²
31 objet immobilier 31
Billets gratuits pour Phuket et retour !* Pour qui c'est : Ce projet est parfait pour les investisseurs à la recherche de revenus passifs, ainsi que pour ceux qui souhaitent vivre dans un environnement écologique avec un accès pratique aux plages et aux principales infrastructures de Phuket…
Agence
Tumanov Group
Complexe résidentiel Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Complexe résidentiel Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$109,793
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 7
Ocean Sands Condominium is a stylish condominium presented in creamy brown colors located in Lagoon, Phuket, near Bangtao Beach. Ocean Sands Laguna offers all the standard amenities of a five-star hotel, so it will provide complete comfort. The 6-story condominium consists of 213 residen…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Complexe résidentiel Utopia Naiharn v sovremennom roskoshnom stile
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$93,063
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 7
Utopia Naiharn est un projet composé de condominiums et de villas dans un style de luxe moderne. Il est situé au milieu d'un magnifique paysage de montagne et d'une végétation luxuriante à côté de la plage. Le projet comprend trois types d'appartements d'une chambre de 43 à 53 m2, ainsi que …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Villa Aqua Villas Rawai
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$748,352
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 4
Aqua Villas Rawai is a new project with stunning sea views, located just 150 meters from Ravai Beach. With an ultra-modern design, each residence boasts a private rooftop terrace with a unique 12-meter landscape pool with a transparent bottom. The project is presented by 9 luxurious resi…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Layan Green Park
Complexe résidentiel Layan Green Park
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$165,441
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 7
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Complexe résidentiel Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$419,406
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
Villa Qabalah is a luxurious villa complex located at 8/58, Moo 7, Banya-Bangjo Road, Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket. The facility includes 31 apartments on 2 floors, in a design style. In addition, each villa has 2-4 bedrooms with a private pool and a lush garden on the roof, which will da…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel The Park Surin
Complexe résidentiel The Park Surin
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$290,681
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Immeuble Proud Residence
Immeuble Proud Residence
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$137,000
L'année de construction 2022
Surface 35–70 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
Object feature: The division of the houses offers a panoramic view of the sea of 75% apartments. And also makes the project one of the best options for investing in Phuket. The developer offers a guaranteed income 7% for 5 years or a rental program 60/40% In the complex: A new and absolutel…
Développeur
Art House
Villa MONO PHUKET
Villa MONO PHUKET
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$546,122
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 2…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Complexe résidentiel Kvartira s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$142,575
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 7
Above Element is a modern residential complex located in one of the most prestigious areas of Phuket. The resort condominium has a modern design in the Mediterranean style. In two 7-story buildings there are 263 apartments ranging from 38 sq.m. up to 138 sq.m. with stunning sea views. T…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Oceana Surin
Complexe résidentiel Oceana Surin
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$285,964
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 5
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Kokomo Beach House
Villa Kokomo Beach House
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$3,81M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
Kokomo Beach House is a complex of new super-luxurious villas with a pool on Phuket, located on the first coastline of the beaches of Bang Tao and Layan. The project offers impressive villas of 1022 sq.m, built on 2 floors. The villa has a huge space where each room is created to ensure a c…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Villa Botanica Lakeside
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$978,571
Nombre d'étages 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction;…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel UTOPIA CENTRAL
Complexe résidentiel UTOPIA CENTRAL
Tak Dad, Thaïlande
Prix ​​sur demande
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 8
Utopia Central is located just 3 km from Central Festival, one of the largest shopping malls in Phuket. It is also in close proximity to other major stores and shops such as Tesco Lotus, Big C Supercenter and Siam Makro. Siriroj International Hospital is a 5-minute walk away and is located o…
Agence
Udomo
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Villa Botanica Ocean Valley
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$2,14M
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 1
Botanica Ocean Valley is a project of luxury villas with a pool designed by one of the very successful developers of villas in Phuket. The complex is located at Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, near the marina of Ao Por Grand Marina. On the territory of the complex there a…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel THE ONE
Complexe résidentiel THE ONE
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$107,020
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 8
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Villa Shikarnye villy s otlichnoy lokaciey
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,06M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 1
Botanica Forestique is a complex of 27 villas in a modern luxurious design, with an area of land from 674 to 1168 m ², and the built-up area starts from 424 - 567 m ². With 3 and 4 bedrooms and 5-6 bathrooms. The complex is located in Tep Krasattri, Phuket. Nearby there are many cafes, …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Villa Investicionno-privlekatelnaya villa
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$919,255
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
Rawayana Beachfront Village is a multifunctional project consisting of 282 designer apartments on 4 floors and 22 ultra-premial villas. The complex is located in the heart of Ravai - the city of Phuket, which makes it easily accessible for various amenities in the area! The project is …
Agence
DDA Real Estate
